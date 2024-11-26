Council chief's call to save Post Office services

South Tyneside Council leader, Cllr Tracey Dixon, outside South Shields Post Office in King Street.

South Tyneside’s council leader has made a direct appeal to the Post Office to ensure plans to close the town’s ‘Crown’ office do not reduce services in South Shields town centre.

Cllr Tracey Dixon has written directly to Post Office chairman Nigel Railton outlining the importance of a Crown Post Office to the council’s plans to regenerate and increase footfall in the area.

The office, in King Street, is one of 115 Crown Post Offices due to be closed as the company looks to move services being delivered through retail franchises.

Cllr Dixon said: “As leader of South Tyneside Council, I am really concerned that South Shields Post Office is at risk of closure, putting the jobs of hardworking and dedicated members of staff in jeopardy.

"Having spoken to lots of residents since this news was announced, I also know that for many, especially our older residents and those who are digitally excluded, that the Post Office is a real lifeline and acts as a community hub for those who require over the counter services on their doorstep.”

She added: “The closure could also have a detrimental effect on the extensive regeneration that South Shields town centre is undergoing and the really exciting future ahead of it.

"The plan to relocate the Tyne Coast College into the heart of King Street is aimed at boosting footfall and driving business activity and the Post Office is critical in our high street, playing an important role in supporting small businesses.”

She added: “I have written to the chair of the Post Office to express our opposition to the closure, advising that, whether a ‘Crown’ office or a franchised operation, we must retain these services at the heart of South Shields town centre.

“I have also reached out to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, outlining the vital nature the Post Office has on our community and requesting that the Government considers this as their engagement with the Post Office continues.”

Labour Party chiefs in South Shields have already called for a rethink on the plan, asking Mr Reynolds to investigate the effect it would have on local services.

Cllr Michael Clare, the chairman of South Shields Labour Party says the Post Office should rethink its franchising model.

He said: “I have been contacted by many residents concerned about the plans to remove the office in King Street.

"Crown Post Offices provided a level of service over and above that provided by a franchised operation and a large section of our community do not have access to the internet.

"They rely upon that Post Office.”

He has also written to Mr Railton expressing the party’s opposition to the planned closure – and seeking assurances that, if the Crown Post Crown is closed, a franchised Post Office will still operate in King Street, with no loss of any service which is currently being provided.

He said: “This announcement has caused real concern to local residents and Post Office employees.

“It also flies in the face of the Government’s commitment to invest in our struggling high streets.”