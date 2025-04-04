David Wilson Homes launches two new Show Homes in Durham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes North East is set to unveil two brand-new Show Homes at The Oval at Old Durham Gate, its latest development in Durham.

The highly anticipated launch weekend will take place on Saturday 5th - Sunday 6th April, giving prospective homebuyers the opportunity to explore the newly opened Sales Office and to experience high quality new homes. Buyers who place a reservation during the launch weekend will receive a £500 voucher for the nearby Ramside Hall Hotel & Spa, a luxurious 4 star spa hotel in Durham. A range of complementary hot drinks and refreshments will also be provided by Fizz on the Tyne during the opening weekend.

As part of the launch, visitors can step inside two stunning four-bedroom Show Homes – the Woodlark and The Skylark, with the other house types also available at the development.

The first of the two Show Homes, the Woodlark, is a four bedroom property that offers the perfect blend between traditional and modern interiors. On the ground floor, homeowners will find its large open-plan kitchen dining area, with French doors opening out onto the garden. The spacious lounge area features a large bay window, making it the ideal place to relax, whilst the separate utility and WC complete this floor. Upstairs features four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom including an en suite for living in complete convenience. A separate family bathroom completes this home.

The second Show Home, the Skylark, is a bright and spacious four-bedroom property that allows air to flow throughout the home. The house type features a spacious lounge area for relaxing, a dedicated study space and an open-plan kitchen dining area with French doors leading out onto the garden. The ground floor is completed with a separate utility room and WC. The upstairs floor includes four double bedrooms, with an en suite attached the main bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Located on Bent House Lane, the Oval at Old Durham Gate offers a selection of two, three, and four bedroom homes, designed to cater to a range of lifestyles. Each property is built with high energy efficiency standards and spacious, contemporary layouts, making them ideal for families, professionals, and those downsizing.

Ideally located within two miles of Durham city centre, yet far enough from the city’s hustle and bustle, The Oval provides a desirable rural feel. Views of natural, open space and nearby riverside walks are an added bonus for homeowners to enjoy.

Emily Watson, Sales Manager at The Oval at Old Durham Gate, commented “We are so excited to be opening the doors to our two new Show Homes at The Oval at Old Durham Gate. Following the success of Barratt Homes’ Old Durham Gate in the area, we have high hopes that this will attract strong interest from house buyers. The area holds a fantastic community space, and we’re delighted to be building on this further in such a desirable location.

“We would encourage any interested buyers to come and chat to our sales team over the opening weekend, and to learn more about our range of exclusive launch offers available.”

To find out more about The Oval at Old Durham Gate and browse the available properties, please visit: https://www.dwh.co.uk/new-homes/dev002704-the-oval-at-old-durham-gate/