Disused farm in Ingleby Barwick acquired for new community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, alongside Persimmon Homes, have acquired a 43.3 acre site in Ingleby Barwick to deliver 345 homes that will regenerate a disused farm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, off Welwyn Road, will create 339 houses and six bungalows under the scheme approved by Stockton Council’s planning committee this week. Of the new homes, 69 will be delivered as affordable.

Keepmoat will own delivery across the northern parcel of the site, working to create 164 high-quality new homes - of which a percentage will feature enhanced eco-credentials meeting the anticipated Future Homes Standard, including technology such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and improved insulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, the Keepmoat development will create a range of two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes with a minimum of 44 affordable homes delivered in partnership with local housing association, Thirteen Group. The housebuilder is also investing heavily to maintain and create green spaces within the site, to enhance the natural beauty of the area.

Credit: Keepmoat, Ingleby Barwick

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, North East, said: “We’re delighted to be a feature partner on this fantastic project. Working in partnership with Thirteen Group and Persimmon Homes is a testament to our partnership-first model and represents a significant step in our commitment to create vibrant, sustainable communities.

“At Keepmoat, we are passionate about delivering more than just homes - we’re investing in local people, businesses and neighborhoods to enhance quality of life. We look forward to creating high quality homes and green outdoor spaces with our partners.”

Keepmoat is a leading partnership home builder, focussed on creating homes for all with local groups and organisations to transform communities and improve the lives of local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Thomas, Director of Regeneration and Partnerships at Thirteen Group, added: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Keepmoat – and with funding support from Homes England – to offer customers access to these high-quality new homes in Ingleby Barwick.

“We have set a clear ambition to increase the housing supply across our operating areas and investing in fantastic developments like this enables us to meet the housing needs of local people. We look forward to seeing these new homes take shape.”

Meanwhile on the southern parcel of land, Persimmon will deliver 181 new homes ranging from two- to five-bedroom properties.

Richard Holland, Land Director at Persimmon Teesside commented: “This development will provide much needed high quality new homes in Stockton for local homebuyers. There will be a range of high-quality and energy efficient homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike at prices people can afford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to starting construction on the site that with its extensive transport links and excellent local amenities, we’re sure will prove extremally popular with local homebuyers.”

To find out more, please visit: www.keepmoat.com/bassleton-meadows-ingleby-barwick