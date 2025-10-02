Durham Cricket Foundation offers 700 free half term cricket places for children across the region with first time glow in the dark initiative

A series of free All Stars and Dynamos holiday camps will give hundreds of children aged 5-11 the chance to enjoy fun, action-packed sessions at no cost. For the first time the programme will feature Glow in the Dark Cricket sessions - a new way for children to experience the game in an exciting, high-energy environment.

The half-term schedule also includes the Foundation’s biggest event to date for 5-8 year-old boys and girls at the Beacon of Light in Sunderland, with 300 free places available.

This builds on the Foundation’s very successful free summer programme, which enabled 781 children to take part in 24 free holiday cricket camps across the county. The autumn programme continues the momentum, ensuring even more families can benefit from free activities at a time when living costs remain a challenge.

Every registered child will receive the standard ECB programme kit: All Stars participants (ages 5-8) get a backpack, bat, ball and personalised t-shirt, while Dynamos participants (ages 8-11) will get a personalised New Balance t-shirt with their name and chosen number.

Typically costing £50 per child, all places are fully funded thanks to the support from England and Wales Cricket Board and Sky Sports.

The Foundation works with more than a third of local primary schools in the region, many in communities where over 40% of pupils are eligible for free school meals. This half-term initiative builds on a year-round campaign, helping families facing rising living costs access free, high-quality holiday activities in their region.

The Sessions are as follow:

All Stars (ages 5–8):

Gateshead Leisure Centre – 150 Places, 27 October, 10am–12pm, Book here using code D3BZL

Beacon of Light, Sunderland – 300 Places,29 October, 12:30–3pm, Book here using code CZKGG

Newton Aycliffe Leisure Centre – 150 Places, 30 October, 9:30am–12pm, Book here using code IK4E8

Glow in the Dark Dynamos (ages 8–11):

Belmont Community School, Durham – 50 Places, 15 October, 6–8pm, Book here using code 7JPXQ

Belmont Community School, Durham – 50 Places, 29 October, 6–8pm, Book here using code HBKB5

Durham Cricket Foundation is the charitable heart of Durham Cricket. Its mission is to ensure cricket thrives across the region by creating programmes that meet the real needs of the community. From children’s first experiences in cricket to disability, street, and hospital programmes, the Foundation uses cricket as a catalyst for connection, energy, and positivity.

