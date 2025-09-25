Durham Cricket Foundation’s Gardening Club volunteers restore sculpture at Riverside

Originally created in 2019 to celebrate the Men’s Cricket World Cup during the games hosted at Chester le Street, the sculpture has since fallen into disrepair, with its planted displays looking tired and neglected. Recognising the need to revive the cricket display located at the ground’s entrance, the Foundation’s Gardening Club stepped in to restore it.

Over recent months Neil Canavan, an experienced sculptor by profession and a member of the gardening group, has led the restoration process. Working alongside fellow volunteers and often giving up many hours over and above the time with the Gardening group, Neil rebuilt and replanted the piece, carefully transforming it into a welcoming landmark once again.

Neil said: “It is the first thing you see when you come into the ground and it was clear that something needed to be done about the sculpture. This is when I suggested doing it like a maintenance-free gabion. I love coming here and it just felt like giving something back to the club that I could actually do.

"If we can make the place look really great it gives a better vibe, I think! The corporates, the members and everyone coming in will enjoy it. When we started the work, we had people from the estate stopping by for a chat and joining in to help make this space beautiful again. Giving back is contagious.”

He rebuilt the sculpture as a gabion filled with durable materials, making it maintenance-free. Using red bricks to form the body of the cricket ball and carefully shaped white bricks to create the seams, as well as white stones for the flash, Neil gave the display a striking new look while ensuring it will stand proudly for years to come.

On the purpose behind his volunteering, he goes on to say: “Volunteering at the Foundation’s gardening club is such a great way of giving back and also a fantastic social experience. I think the Foundation’s programmes are just as important as the cricket programmes, it reaches people who don’t think that cricket is for them, but makes people realise that you can get involved in different ways, such as the gardening club or the Christmas Fair where I have created driftwood Christmas trees and wooden toys to help raise funds for the Foundation, which last year was so successful and sold out quickly. I look forward to creating more things for this year’s Christmas fair.”

The restoration is the latest achievement for Durham Cricket Foundation’s Gardening Club, which was launched by the Foundation ahead of the 2024 season as a new community initiative.

Over the past 18 months, members have been taking on jobs across the ground – from maintaining the Memorial Garden to brightening spaces with planters – helping to create a welcoming environment for visitors. The gardening club has also become a place for people to connect, share skills and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee together.

With the sculpture now proudly restored, the Foundation thanks Durham County Council for their cooperation with this project and hopes it will once again greet visitors to the Riverside not just as a landmark of cricket, but as a symbol of community pride and collaboration.

