Emmaus North East launches landmark SHAP project tackling homelessness in the region
The programme, which is aimed at increasing supported housing and reducing instances of rough sleeping, is a national initiative launched by the UK Government in 2023 as part of its broader commitment to tackling homelessness and rough sleeping across England. The project represents a significant investment in creating innovative housing solutions to support some of the most vulnerable individuals in society: single adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
There will be a mixture of accommodation, including an intensively supported multiple bed unit, individual accommodation and housing for 15 individuals at any one time throughout the three-year contract. In addition to offering accommodation, Emmaus North East plans to create a social enterprise, enabling those they support to gain valuable work opportunities and rebuild their lives.
Emmaus North East is a charity that supports people with experience of homelessness by providing a stable home, personal support, and meaningful work opportunities in their social enterprises for as long as they are needed. Since the charity opened its community home in 2017, it has helped hundreds of people out of homelessness.
The charity’s Chief Executive, Ruth Parker, said: “We’re so proud to have been awarded the contract by Durham County Council to provide essential support to homeless individuals in the area and expand our services. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to assist more people and address the growing national crisis of rough sleeping and those at risk of homelessness.
This exciting new collaboration has the potential to transform countless lives, aligning perfectly with our core mission. The project is set to launch in early 2025 and will run for three years, marking a new chapter in our efforts to create lasting change.”
Cllr James Rowlandson, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: “In County Durham, we are committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and supporting people to live well and lead independent lives. Appointing Emmaus North East is a key positive step forward in delivering this programme and following through with this commitment.
“Not only will this scheme provide additional spaces for accommodation, but it also includes intensive wrap around support tailored to each individual to help them turn their lives around and regain their independence.”
To support the project, the charity has various roles advertised. Vacancies can be viewed here: https://emmaus.org.uk/north-east/about-us/our-vacancies/