Emmaus North East launches landmark SHAP project tackling homelessness in the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local homelessness charity Emmaus North East has been awarded a three-year contract and over £1 million in funding by Durham County Council to lead the transformative Single Homeless Accommodation Programme (SHAP).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme, which is aimed at increasing supported housing and reducing instances of rough sleeping, is a national initiative launched by the UK Government in 2023 as part of its broader commitment to tackling homelessness and rough sleeping across England. The project represents a significant investment in creating innovative housing solutions to support some of the most vulnerable individuals in society: single adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

There will be a mixture of accommodation, including an intensively supported multiple bed unit, individual accommodation and housing for 15 individuals at any one time throughout the three-year contract. In addition to offering accommodation, Emmaus North East plans to create a social enterprise, enabling those they support to gain valuable work opportunities and rebuild their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmaus North East is a charity that supports people with experience of homelessness by providing a stable home, personal support, and meaningful work opportunities in their social enterprises for as long as they are needed. Since the charity opened its community home in 2017, it has helped hundreds of people out of homelessness.

Billy, a person supported by the charity

The charity’s Chief Executive, Ruth Parker, said: “We’re so proud to have been awarded the contract by Durham County Council to provide essential support to homeless individuals in the area and expand our services. This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to assist more people and address the growing national crisis of rough sleeping and those at risk of homelessness.

This exciting new collaboration has the potential to transform countless lives, aligning perfectly with our core mission. The project is set to launch in early 2025 and will run for three years, marking a new chapter in our efforts to create lasting change.”

Cllr James Rowlandson, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: “In County Durham, we are committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and supporting people to live well and lead independent lives. Appointing Emmaus North East is a key positive step forward in delivering this programme and following through with this commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will this scheme provide additional spaces for accommodation, but it also includes intensive wrap around support tailored to each individual to help them turn their lives around and regain their independence.”

To support the project, the charity has various roles advertised. Vacancies can be viewed here: https://emmaus.org.uk/north-east/about-us/our-vacancies/