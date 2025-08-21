Excited GCSE students celebrate their results in Hebburn

Delighted Year 11 students collect their GCSE results at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Hebburn, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust. A fifth of the grades achieved across the school were at grade 7 or above and half of the grades were at grade 5 or above, allowing students to progress onto their next stages of education or employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those students who sat examinations in Sport performed exceptionally well with 45% achieving Distinctions and above and more than a third of the students in Computer Science achieved a grade 7 or higher. RE was also very successful this year with 25% of grades being at 7 or above.

There have also been some exceptional individual performances across the school:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Robinson was delighted to receive her results with six grade 9s in biology, chemistry, French, geography, physics and RE alongside a grade 8 in maths, two grade 7s in English Language and English Literature and a Level 2 Distinction * in BTEC Sports Studies. In addition, Amber was a member of our successful football academy and has thrived in every area of school life. Amber will be joining St Joseph’s Sixth Form and will be studying biology, French, geography and philosophy and ethics.

Niamh Flaherty

Niamh Flaherty was thrilled to receive her results with two grade 9s in English Language and geography, four grade 8s in maths, RE and double award science alongside two grade 7s in computer science and English Literature. In addition, Niamh achieved a Level 2 Merit in BTEC Engineering. Niamh will also be joining St Joseph’s Sixth Form and will be studying maths, chemistry, physics, and further Maths.

One family is celebrating double the success. Congratulations to Liam Perry who achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, two grade 7s and a Level 2 Distinction in BTEC Engineering. Well done also to Callum Perry who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, a grade 6 and a Level 2 Merit in BTEC Engineering.

Max Rogers achieved a grade 9, seven grade 8s and a Level 2 Distinction in BTEC Business Studies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher James Crowe said “We are immensely proud of the students and their achievements - not only those who achieved a large number of top grades, but also those who have worked tremendously hard to overcome personal challenges and achieve their own goal. All these successes show that with hard work and commitment, every single student at St Joseph’s Catholic Academy can excel.

Max, Chloe, Celia and Jessica

The majority of students will be continuing their educational journey at St Joseph’s Sixth Form, and we are looking forward to welcoming a larger proportion than ever of students from other local schools joining us. We wish all our students well as they progress onto their chosen next steps and I would also like to thank the staff and the families of our students for their support throughout the GCSE journey.

St. Joseph’s open evening for Year 6 pupils is on Thursday 25 September 2025. Their 6th Form open evening is on Thursday 13 of November 2025.