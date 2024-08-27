Explore Offers and What’s On with Sunderland’s Free City App

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland City Council announces launch of a new ‘Sunderland App’ – a free tool designed to help residents and visitors to easily find their way round the city, access special offers with local retailers, cafes and restaurants, and make the most of what Sunderland and the wider city has to offer.

Dozens of independent restaurants, cafes and shops have signed up to the new Sunderland App, which offers residents and visitors a portable guide to city life.

Developed by local agency Komodo Digital, the free app helps individuals to explore the city by providing exclusive offers and information on exciting activities and events right at their fingertips on their smart phone.

The app is securely hosted by Boldyn Networks, Sunderland’s smart city partner and thanks to superfast connectivity across Sunderland city centre and seafront, and free outdoor public Wi-Fi provided by Boldyn Networks, it's easier than ever to get online and explore the new app.

Customers can claim discounts and plan days out at many of Sunderland's venues and shops by downloading the new free app, which offers access to many exciting experiences and activities that Sunderland has to offer – making it easier to shop, eat and explore the city.

Key features of the Sunderland App:

Unlock exclusive offers: Access special deals and vouchers from local shops, cafes, restaurants and businesses offering a range of activities.

Access special deals and vouchers from local shops, cafes, restaurants and businesses offering a range of activities. Fun for all the family: Discover family-friendly places to eat, attractions to visit and ideas for days out tailored to your interests.

Discover family-friendly places to eat, attractions to visit and ideas for days out tailored to your interests. Discover events and attractions: Stay up-to-date about local events, arts and cultural attractions with comprehensive listings. You can even save your favourite entertainment venues and bookmark upcoming events on the app.

Stay up-to-date about local events, arts and cultural attractions with comprehensive listings. You can even save your favourite entertainment venues and bookmark upcoming events on the app. Dining and days out: Easily find restaurant menus and nearby amenities to plan your perfect day or evening in Sunderland.

Easily find restaurant menus and nearby amenities to plan your perfect day or evening in Sunderland. Find your way around: Use interactive maps to navigate the city and get directions.

Use interactive maps to navigate the city and get directions. A more personalised experience: Manage your interests and personal details securely within the app to receive tailored recommendations.

Cllr Beth Jones, portfolio holder for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “Seeing so many local businesses sign up to provide deals and offers on our new Sunderland App is truly fantastic.

“This collaboration not only showcases the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit of our city but also provides incredible value for our residents and visitors. It’s a win-win situation that strengthens our local economy and enhances the Sunderland experience for everyone."

Ken Newby was delighted to be one of the first to trial the app as part of the Sunderland App User Group. He said: “The Sunderland App is a great idea! Putting lots of information all in one place and making it easy to access is going to help people to find new things to see and do, as well as helping local businesses to promote themselves.

“In fact, I’ve just seen something around the corner from my home that I didn’t even know existed, and it’s going straight on my list to visit."

Liz St Louis, director of smart cities and enabling services at Sunderland City Council, added: “This innovative app reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to create a more connected, informed and vibrant smart city.

“With the new Sunderland App you can experience new activities across Sunderland, and save money, all from the palm of your hand. From quickly finding cafes, restaurants and exclusive offers at local shops, to discovering things to see and do in and around the city; the Sunderland App is your ultimate guide to life in the city, and it's completely free to download on your mobile phone or tablet.”

Tom Wood, design director at KOMODO, said: "As a resident of the North East and someone deeply connected to the region, it was a privilege to work on the design direction for this app. It's incredible to be part of Sunderland's smart city journey.

“I’m proud to be part of a project that not only enhances the way we explore and experience Sunderland today but will continue to evolve and grow with the community over time.

“This smart city app marks an important first step in connecting the community with what Sunderland has to offer — from local attractions to cultural events — all in one place.”

You can download and use the free app now to access offers, discover the city’s vibrant culture and plan plenty of fun with friends and family. Search for ‘Sunderland App’ on the app store or Google Play.