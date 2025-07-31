For Jamesie: The local family turning heartbreak into hope

In the heart of South Tyneside, a growing community movement is offering light in the darkest of times. Jamesie’s Mission, founded in memory of James Dupear, a vibrant and much-loved little boy, is on a mission to support families facing the unimaginable: the loss of a child, or unexpected and traumatic hospital stays.

“We wanted to do something that carries James’s spirit forward—something full of love, energy, and kindness,” says Sophie Dupear, James’s mum. “Jamesie’s Mission is about bringing comfort when families need it most, whether in hospital or after a devastating loss.”

Where the Money Goes

Every penny raised through Jamesie’s Mission helps fund real, practical support for families and children. From hospitals across the North East to homes grieving in silence, the funds are already making a difference:

Memory-making kits are being distributed to local hospitals, helping families capture precious moments.

are being distributed to local hospitals, helping families capture precious moments. Parent care packs and sibling comfort items provide support during long hospital stays.

and provide support during long hospital stays. Gift cards and essentials are offered to families who often arrive at hospital with nothing but fear and urgency.

are offered to families who often arrive at hospital with nothing but fear and urgency. Longer term, the charity hopes to fund dedicated bereavement spaces and training for NHS staff to improve the care of grieving families.

and to improve the care of grieving families. £5 provides a Care Buddy – a small comfort item for a child or sibling to hold onto during difficult moments.

£10 supplies a Parent Care Pack – filled with essentials and comforting touches to support parents during hospital stays or after loss.

£20 offers a Gift Card for Costa, Greggs, Just Eat, or Primark – giving families the ability to grab a hot meal or a fresh change of clothes when they need it most.

£30 funds a Child Activity Pack – with games, crafts, and activities to bring a little joy and distraction to children facing long hospital stays or dealing with loss.

“It’s the little things that mean everything when your world is falling apart,” says Stephen Dupear, James’ Dad.

What’s Coming Up

Here’s what’s on:

Bingo Bonkaz – Friday 10th October

A night of mayhem, madness and mega prizes at Hedworth Hall, hosted by the sensational Michelle Wills. Expect wild games, hilarious props and brilliant raffle prizes. Tickets are £15 and selling fast!

Stadium of Light Bucket Collection – Saturday 29th November

Thanks to Sunderland Council, the charity has been chosen to run a matchday bucket collection at Sunderland vs Bournemouth. Volunteers will raise vital funds in front of thousands of fans.

How You Can Help

Whether you're signing up to volunteer, grabbing a bingo ticket, or donating online, every act of support counts.

To get involved, volunteer, or donate, visit: www.jamesies-mission.co.uk or follow @JamesiesMission on social media.

“James would always say ‘Love You More,’” says Sophie. “And now we say it to every family we support, every volunteer, every kind soul who helps us keep going. This mission is for him, and for every child like him.”

Jamesie’s Mission: Spreading Kindness, One Family at a Time. #LOVEYOUMORE

1 . Contributed (From left to right) Daniel, Baby Alice Dupear, Abbie, Sophie Dupear, Amelia Dupear delivering joy to Great North Children's Hospital at Christmas with over 500 gifts for children and families experiencing a stay in hospital over the festive period. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Left to Right - Sophie Dupear, Stephen Dupear and Daniel (young volunteer) collecting generous donations from Dunelm for their Christmas Appeal 2024 Photo: Submitted Photo Sales