From North Shields To Worldwide Success. DJ Schak Returns To Inspire Local Youth

Global music star visits YMCA North Tyneside to share powerful messages about passion, hard work, and pursuing what you love.

Global music star DJ Schak [Shakeil Luciano] has made a heartfelt return to his hometown, North Shields, for a special visit to YMCA North Tyneside’s Youth Group. Invited back to inspire the next generation of young people before heading off to play at Creamfields Festival, Schak shared some powerful messages and advice with kids at the YMCA North Tyneside Youth Group and Summer Holiday Club.

Local legend Shakeil spent his morning speaking to the kids about the pivotal role the charity played in his early life. Reflecting on hours spent in the YMCA’s recording studio, where he created some of his first tracks, Schak expressed his gratitude for the support and opportunities that helped shape his career.

“Nobody should tell you what you can or cannot do. You are capable of anything,” Schak told the group, offering advice from his own journey, starting in the little town of North Shields, to now performing to thousands of audiences across the world.

During a lively Q&A, Schak shared humorous stories of his childhood ambitions, including dreams of becoming a binman, train driver, lawyer, and even an astronaut, before admitting that maths stood in the way of his astronaut dream. Encouraging the young people to pursue what they love, Schak shared a profound piece of advice, saying, “While money is certainly nice, true fulfilment comes from doing what you love, and that happiness outweighs financial gain every time.”

When asked how he felt playing in front of huge crowds, the North Shields lad answered, “It feels amazing, a feeling of pure happiness. It is a brilliant feeling to do something that makes other people so happy.”

At the end of his visit, he encouraged the local kids to find what they love and go for it, explaining that “if you do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” The DJ also encouraged them to stay in school and enjoy the good times that come with it.

“Schak’s words really captured his unique blend of global success and his North Shields roots,” said a YMCA North Tyneside Youth Worker. “His visit felt less like a celebrity appearance and more like a true local legend paying it forward, proving that genuine success doesn’t mean losing touch with your roots. We are incredibly proud to have been part of his story, and even more proud to see him give back in such a meaningful way. For our young people, it was a powerful lesson in gratitude, hard work, and staying true to who you are, and they absolutely loved having him visit.”

Schak’s visit highlights the YMCA’s ongoing commitment to supporting local youth through creative, educational, and community programmes, helping young people find their passions and reach their potential.