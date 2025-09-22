From pallets to planters: Kids dig in at South Shields Cricket Club with upcycled planter project

Children in South Tyneside have been getting creative and hands-on this summer thanks to a pallet planter workshop held at South Shields Cricket Club, supported by the Gateshead based Waste and Recycling Visitor Education Centre (W&RVEC).

Led by Lydia Cave, W&RVEC Coordinator, the workshop introduced children to upcycling and sustainability by transforming pallets into planters. The activity was part of the club’s wider Free Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

Patrick William-Powlett, from South Shields Cricket Club, said: “The kids seemed to really enjoy the project and tackled it with real enthusiasm. Our free Holiday Activities and Food Programme is cricket-based but we are keen to broaden horizons and educate children in new areas – this planter workshop being an ideal example of this."

The programme runs for 37 days throughout the summer with a team of dedicated volunteers, with over 40 children attending every day. Alongside cricket coaching, the programme also includes cooking, outdoor projects, and educational activities, and complements the clubs’ Primary Partnership Programme, which delivers over 290 hours of engagement in local primary schools, where more than half of pupils are eligible for free school meals.

The activity included learning valuable upcycling skills and how small actions can make a big difference to improving biodiversity.

Lydia Cave, Coordinator at W&RVEC, said: “It was brilliant to see the children so engaged with the idea of reusing pallets to create something new. These sessions help inspire a love of the outdoors and show how small actions can make a positive difference to the environment.”

The W&RVEC, based at the Campground Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Gateshead, was developed to help to deliver a recycling and waste education programme on behalf ot Gateshead Council, South Tyneside Council and Sunderland City Council, so that residents can learn about the sustainable management of their waste, and how to make a difference in what they do at home. The centre and outreach engagement are run by third sector environmental regeneration charity Groundwork, on behalf of the South Tyne and Wear Waste Management Partnership, and SUEZ recycling and recovery UK. They have engaged with more than 50,000 visitors since 2014.

The club’s community focused initiatives aim not only to develop cricketing skills but also to provide young people with opportunities to learn, grow and connect with nature and other valuable skills.