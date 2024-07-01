Gateshead care home installs life-saving defibrillator
The Worshipful Mayor of Gateshead, Councillor Kath McCartney unveiled the defibrillator, alongside Brian Richmond who lives at Craigielea and is himself a former Mayor. To celebrate the occasion guests enjoyed a torso and defibrillator shaped cake, with cupcakes and lots of other treats.
The home has linked with the local Low-fell defibrillator group in order to raise awareness of the location and support its local project to have defibrillators placed up and down Low Fell.
Each year, approximately 30,000 people in Britain experience sudden cardiac arrest outside of hospital settings. These incidents can occur to anyone, at any time – from young children at school to adults at home, work, or in public places. Without proper treatment, cardiac arrests are often fatal. The British Heart Foundation's data reveals a stark reality: only one in ten victims survive.
Further alarming statistics highlight the urgency of accessible defibrillators:
• 12 people under the age of 35 die each week from sudden cardiac arrest.• 270 children die from sudden cardiac arrest on school premises annually.• Of the 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, 80 per cent happen at home, and another 20 per cent occur in public places.
The lack of nearby defibrillators significantly increases the risk of death for these individuals. Defibrillators, typically mounted on walls in high-need areas, allow users to administer high-energy, powerful electric shocks to the heart via pads placed on the chest. This process, known as defibrillation, can be crucial in saving lives.
Steve Massey, Operations Manager, commented on this vital investment: "Installing a defibrillator outside Wilton House is a significant step towards safeguarding our local community. These devices are essential in providing immediate assistance during sudden cardiac arrests, dramatically increasing the chances of survival. We are proud to offer such a crucial resource in Gateshead."
