Gateshead Salvation Army calls for help to keep transformational exercise classes going

Exercises classes provided by Gateshead Salvation Army are proving transformational by improving older people’s mobility and helping them recover after cancer and hip operations.

The exercise classes are held on a Wednesday at the church and charity in Tennyson Court, after the Seniors Food and Social gathering, which provides companionship, food and a range of activities and days out for older folks.

The classes, provided by Active Families, include chair fitness with timbrels, stretch bands and shakers to help improve mobility and fitness for their older community.

With Gateshead Salvation Army in an area of high poverty and deprivation, the sessions are free for participants, but funding is needed to keep them going.

Salvation Army Community Manager Ann Humes, who runs the Seniors Group, said: “Our oldest member is 95 years old and she really feels the benefit of the class. She had recently been in hospital, but was back exercising with us three weeks after being discharged. She puts younger people to shame! Another attendee had been signposted by her doctor to help her improve her flexibility in preparation for a hip operation.

“The aim of the classes is to help ensure people keep fit and healthy, reducing the risk of heart disease and strokes, but also improving mobility so they can move with ease around their home, reducing the risk of falls or improving recovery from falls and ultimately allowing them to keep their independence for longer.

“We also see the mental health benefits exercise can bring in improving mood. The classes are fun and collaborative, bringing people together in a safe environment to make friends and help tackle isolation and loneliness.

“The classes are at risk because we do need funding. The reason we want to keep it free is that about half of the class come from the local area, which is in the poorest council ward in Gateshead, so the cost could exclude people. The cost for a year for the group is £1,575 so if you can help us by donating or sponsoring the classes please get in touch.”

One participant said: “I am 90 and had a hip operation. The class helped me get more mobile after my replacement.”

Another said: “I am in recovery from cancer and find it helps my neuropathic system.”

While another added: “I feel I get my weekly mood fix here and love the friendly atmosphere.”

At Gateshead Salvation Army, older people have also benefitted from a chiropodist offering free foot care. The Seniors’ Group also take part in educational sessions, mindfulness, meditation and regular trips out to the beach, museums or for lunches.

For more information on Gateshead Salvation Army search for them on Facebook or visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/gateshead