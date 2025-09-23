Gateshead Salvation Army project supports hundreds with uniforms, shoes and coats

Hundreds of children across Gateshead were given school uniforms, shoes and coats as part of The Salvation Army’s support for families struggling with poverty.

Every Child Warm, held at Gateshead Salvation Army across two days in August, invites families in to select school uniforms and more expensive items such as shoes, coats and rucksacks in time for the new school term.

With the church and community centre in Sunderland Road in one of the most deprived council wards in the UK, the support is vital for families that are struggling to make ends meet, let alone afford new items of uniform.

The items were donated by members of the public and new uniform came via a corporate partnership facilitated by the charity’s trading arm, Salvation Army Trading Company Ltd (SATCoL).

Gateshead Salvation Army Every Child Warm Project

Ann Humes, Community Lead, who organises Every Child Warm, at the church, which is led by Captain Tony Kakande, said: “This year we supported more than 300 children with items across the two days, as well as providing stock to two community groups to run their own mini project, which helped another 100 children.

“I can’t stress enough the difference it makes to children to be able to go to school in good quality shoes and uniform. The last thing we want is them arriving at school soaked through because they haven’t got a coat or their shoes are on their last legs. Good quality clothing provides youngsters with dignity and boosts their self-esteem meaning they are in a better position to learn as well as build friendships.

“It’s also a vital lifeline for families who year on year are finding that costs are rising but income is not. When you are struggling to put food on the table, paying for uniform is an expense that many simply cannot afford.”

Every Child Warm takes referrals from local schools, food banks, and within The Salvation Army church community. A timed appointment is made and the families are met with a personal shopper to help them find the right sizes and assist with translation when needed.

Gateshead Salvation Army Every Child Warm Project

This year they were able to offer quality pre-loved trainers, and each child was given some colouring and puzzle books, reading books and a meal. The local library provided craft activities and the local Tesco store donated fruit to be made into fruit bags for every family.

Ann continued: “We try and make it an enjoyable experience for the children. They get to pick their items and have fun with a personal shopper, as well as take part in various activities throughout the day. To see their faces light up when they find something they like is wonderful.

“We are really pleased that at Gateshead Salvation Army we can provide this lifeline for families. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of donations from our church folk and members of the public who donate all year round in person and via clothing banks. We had a huge donation of backpacks from one of our church members, which was especially helpful for teenagers.

“Thanks to a corporate partnership, over the last few months, our trading arm SATCoL have donated school uniform items and, more crucially, new school shoes. Our emphasis is always on shoes and coats as they are the most expensive items to buy. This additional donation of uniforms we shared with 19 of our partner groups, including local schools, to support those most in need. Many parents expressed their thanks for helping them reduce the worry of being able to afford back-to-school clothes.

“I also want to thank volunteers, including some of our young folk from church who made up half of the team. Without them it wouldn’t be possible to put this event on.”

Kirk Bradley, Head of Corporate Partnerships at SATCoL, said: “Thanks to the generosity of our corporate partners, SATCoL are able to support the Every Child Warm Project. Initiatives like this provide food and uniforms, coats, and shoes in addition to a provisional bag for parents to take away and help families prepare for the new school year ahead. We are grateful that we can support the most vulnerable people in the community.”

Gateshead Salvation Army runs a number of activities and support services for the community as well as Sunday worship. For more information visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/gateshead