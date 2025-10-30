Gateshead Salvation Army seniors group helps bring hope to people facing cancer

A Salvation Army seniors group has written more than a hundred letters to bring comfort and hope to people undergoing cancer treatment.

The church and charity in Gateshead writes them as part of a project with charity From Me to You, which take donated letters and distribute them to people facing cancer, all over the world.

The letters include hopeful messages that draw on people’s own experiences.

Gateshead Salvation Army Seniors Group meets every Wednesday at the church in Tennyson Court where they take part in activities, share in friendship and enjoy lunch together.

Ann Humes, Community Lead at Gateshead Salvation Army, which is led by Captain Tony Kakande, said: “We have sent out 116 letters so far and will continue to write them. The idea is to give some pleasure to people going through cancer treatment and remind them that there are people out there thinking of them.

“A lot of our members will have been through cancer themselves or had friends and family affected by it so it’s something that is close to our hearts. We want to try and bring some comfort and joy to recipients at a time when that might be lacking.

“The letters range in content from heartfelt to amusing, drawing on our group’s own memories and experiences. Knowing that they may be sent anywhere in the world, we’ve also written about Gateshead and the famous Angel of the North statue, which is a couple of miles from the church.

“It’s not only helping the recipients, but our group who are experiencing the joy of letter writing.

“The aim of our Seniors Group is to foster connection and reduce loneliness and isolation by bringing people together each week. From Me to You has the same aims, so we were really pleased to be able to support them with this project.”

One letter reads: “I don’t know who you are or what you’re interested in, but I do know how it feels when someone holds out their hand to you in the dark. This letter is me reaching out my hand to yours.”

The charity From Me to You was set up in 2017 by Alison Hitchcock and Brian Greenley when Alison started to write to Brian, an acquaintance who was diagnosed with cancer at the time. Together they found that writing letters offered a much-needed connection, helping to spread some joy to Brian who was feeling isolated with his diagnosis. The charity aims to reduce the social isolation and loneliness so often associated with cancer.

Co-founder Alison says; “Every year we distribute over 10,000 letters to people facing cancer. These letters are written by selfless writers from across the world who want to spread some joy to others. Writers like Ann and her seniors group, who we couldn’t do our work without. Their commitment to our cause means we can ensure over 100 people receive a letter and, as such, don’t feel that they have to face cancer alone. We are so grateful to Ann and her group and am sure their efforts will inspire others to get involved with our work.”

Gateshead Salvation Army Seniors Group. has been running for about four years and has around 40 members aged 65 to 95 from all walks of life. It offers different activities including mindfulness and meditation, chair exercise, games, day trips to museums and the seaside, health awareness sessions such as blood pressure monitoring, visits from musicians, local history talks, cookery demonstrations and special activities, including in the past teaming up with Beamish Museum in County Durham to share memories of the 1950s which helped influence a 1950s village recreation at the site.

For more information on Gateshead Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/gateshead and From Me to You here frommetoyouletters.co.uk