Gearing up for The National Gallery's Art Road Trip

THE National Gallery Art Road Trip arrives in Sunderland and South Tyneside next month.

The Cultural Spring, which works across both boroughs to increase engagement in the arts and culture, is one of 18 organisations which will host the National Gallery’s Art Road Trip, a year-long programme of learning activities and events that celebrate creativity and the arts, delivered by a travelling art studio.

The National Gallery’s bicentennial initiative aims to programme 200 creative public engagements and work with people across the UK to bring art and ideas inspired by the National Gallery’s collection to the heart of their communities.

The Art Road Trip will arrive in the north east with an inspiring and inventive art studio on wheels, full of high-quality art materials, ideas and creativity.

GET ON BOARD … the National Gallery’s Art Road Trip is coming to the area in November

The Gallery’s Learning team has been working with The Cultural Spring to develop a two-week programme that meets the needs and interests of Sunderland and South Tyneside communities.

Emma Scarr, Project Co-ordinator at The Cultural Spring, said: “There’s been so much preparatory work with the National Gallery team and our wonderful venues, and it’s so exciting that the Art Road Trip will be with us very soon.

“We’re very grateful to our ten venues for stepping up and taking part in what will be a wonderful, memorable and exciting project. Some of our workshops are open to the general public while others will focus on people or groups that attend specific venues.

“This is a huge opportunity for our communities to engage with an internationally-respected arts institution.”

The programme of events and activities has been designed to reach people and places who otherwise would not have ready access to art, with the aim of introducing new audiences to art, the National Gallery and to local creative opportunities.

Booking is essential for the workshops open to the public. The venues and focus of respective workshops are:

Sunderland

· Wednesday, November 13 - Grace House (closed session);

· Thursday, November 14, 10am – 12noon, from £3 - Grindon Community Church Project – The History of Pigments;

· Friday, November 15 - Washington Millennium Centre (closed session);

· Saturday, November 16 - Box Youth Project, Doxford, Sunderland (closed session);

· Sunday, November 17, 11am – 12noon, from £3 - Seventeen Nineteen, Nature Forms;

· Sunday, November 17, 3pm – 4.30pm, from £3 – Seventeen Nineteen, The Language of Flowers

South Tyneside

· Wednesday, November 20, 10am, 1pm, 3pm - Hebburn Cemetery Tea Rooms, Gelli Printing. Sessions are free;

· Thursday, November 21, 5pm – 6.30pm, from £3 - East Boldon Junior School, The Language of Flowers;

· Friday, November 22 - Jarrow School (closed session);

· Saturday, November 23 - Ocean Choices and Holder House CIC (closed session);

· Sunday, November 24, 10am – 3pm - The Word, Centre for the Written Word, a free, drop-in Art Road Trip Family Day open to everyone and full of creative activities inspired by the paintings of the National Gallery.

To book the sessions, go to https://www.theculturalspring.org/national-gallery-art-road-trip

Nick Hill, from Box Youth in Sunderland, said: “We can’t wait for the Art Road Trip to visit The Box. This will be a great opportunity for families to try something new and explore their creative sides.”

Fhiza Leonard, art teacher at Jarrow School, said: “Jarrow school pupils are very excited to work with the National Gallery and engage with the works of art from their collection.”

Anna Murray, National Partnerships Programmer at The National Gallery, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the Art Road Trip to Sunderland and South Tyneside, and be working closely with The Cultural Spring.

“Collaborating has been an absolute joy, and it’s inspiring to see how our partnership will engage even more people with the collection. We are looking forward visiting so many brilliant venues and meeting people from the local community to get creative and have some fun together.”

Earlier this year, and in advance of the visit, The Cultural Spring took 15 Community Champions and venue organisers from across Sunderland and South Tyneside to meet the Gallery’s Learning Team at its Trafalgar Square home in London.

The group was given a tour of the National Gallery’s collection and had the opportunity to discuss the Art Road Trip’s programme. Each member of the group took an object with them which had a personal story behind it, and which they then had to link to a painting they’d seen at the National Gallery.

Art Road Trip will also include opportunities for local schools to take part in the Gallery’s flagship programmes for school-age children - Take One Picture, Articulation, and its digital initiative, Keeper of Paintings, building a legacy with local communities to last well beyond the Gallery’s Bicentenary celebrations.

To find out more about the National Gallery Collection visit https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/paintings/collection-overview and if you would like to read more about Art Road Trip and the Gallery’s NG200 Bicentenary celebrations https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/exhibitions/across-the-uk/art-road-trip

The Cultural Spring was launched in 2014 and is funded by Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places project. It aims to increase participation in arts activity in Sunderland and South Tyneside, and its partners are University of Sunderland, Sunderland Music, Arts and Culture (MAC) Trust, Sunderland’s Young Asian Voices (YAV) and The Cultural Spring Charity.