Get the luck of the draw at this year’s The Hoppings gathering in Newcastle

Young artists in South Tyneside who have fond memories of Europe’s biggest travelling fair can share their skills with a huge audience – and be in line for a bumper prize.

Newcastle’s The Hoppings is returning on Friday, June 20, for 10 days of fairground fun, live music, sideshows and food and drink stalls.

And following on from the success of a similar event last year, organisers are once again launching an art competition, open to anyone under the age of 18.

Youngsters are being asked to create a drawing or painting which showcases what The Hoppings means to them – which could cover everything from eating candy floss to enjoying a favourite ride.

And along with the top pieces of art work being displayed on giant banners around the Town Moor ground, one lucky winner will get a VIP experience for themselves and their guests, to include ride tokens and food and drink vouchers.

Anyone wanting to participate simply needs to create their picture and upload it to The Hoppings website at https://hoppingsfunfairs.com/competition-2025/ and include their name and contact details.

All entries to the competition also need to be authorised by a parent or guardian, and all submissions have to be made before the deadline of Thursday, June 15.

Ryan Crow of Crow Events – which organises The Hoppings – said the success of last year’s competition was the reason why it was being repeated for 2025.

“There is some unbelievable artistic talent in the North East and we were blown away by the standard of the entries we received last year,” he said.

“We had entries from youngsters of all ages and it was amazing to see how much The Hoppings means to them.

“We are really looking forward to seeing what they produce this time round and we hope that schools and community groups will encourage children to get involved, as well as parents and guardians.

“It also shows us how much The Hoppings means to the local community and how much a part of it we are.”