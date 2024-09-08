Great North Run: All you need to know for train, bus and Metro services

Beat the queues with the latest information on getting to and from the start and finish lines of the Great North Run 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people are expected to arrive on Tyneside this weekend for the Great North Run with 60,000 runners expected to take part.

Trains and buses are likely to see the largest increase in customers as people descend on Newcastle for the world’s largest half marathon between the city and South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are urging people that public transport is the best way to get to or from the Great North Run due to a range of road closures and car parks closed to facilitate the event.

Bus driver Dan Graham with charity singers Susan Bicke and Stuart Angus

There will be extra bus services, Metro trains and Shields Ferry trips throughout Sunday 8 September to help get people to where they need to be.

Once the race has started, Metro services will operate approximately every 7 minutes between Haymarket and Monument to South Shields.

Train operator Lumo is supporting people taking part by providing a bus for volunteer singers from Side by Side Arts performing to runners in the final stages of the run on the sea front at South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Durham based bus operator Northstar is supporting the event by providing travel for the ‘Cheer Station’ singers as well as shuttle bus services between the finish line and Newcastle as runners along with supporters make their way back home.

The Lumo ‘Cheer Station’ is partnered with The British Heart Foundation close to the finish line and will host an army of more than 35 volunteer singers performing a range of motivational songs to encourage people in the last few meters of the 13.1 mile race.

The South Shields Metro station is approximately a 15 minute walk from the finish line. Shuttle bus services will also operate between South Shields and Newcastle. The Shields Ferry will operate extra services until 18:00.

For the latest travel information check nexus.org.uk or lumo.co.uk for National Rail information.