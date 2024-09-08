Great North Run: All you need to know for train, bus and Metro services
Thousands of people are expected to arrive on Tyneside this weekend for the Great North Run with 60,000 runners expected to take part.
Trains and buses are likely to see the largest increase in customers as people descend on Newcastle for the world’s largest half marathon between the city and South Shields.
Organisers are urging people that public transport is the best way to get to or from the Great North Run due to a range of road closures and car parks closed to facilitate the event.
There will be extra bus services, Metro trains and Shields Ferry trips throughout Sunday 8 September to help get people to where they need to be.
Once the race has started, Metro services will operate approximately every 7 minutes between Haymarket and Monument to South Shields.
Train operator Lumo is supporting people taking part by providing a bus for volunteer singers from Side by Side Arts performing to runners in the final stages of the run on the sea front at South Shields.
County Durham based bus operator Northstar is supporting the event by providing travel for the ‘Cheer Station’ singers as well as shuttle bus services between the finish line and Newcastle as runners along with supporters make their way back home.
The Lumo ‘Cheer Station’ is partnered with The British Heart Foundation close to the finish line and will host an army of more than 35 volunteer singers performing a range of motivational songs to encourage people in the last few meters of the 13.1 mile race.
The South Shields Metro station is approximately a 15 minute walk from the finish line. Shuttle bus services will also operate between South Shields and Newcastle. The Shields Ferry will operate extra services until 18:00.
For the latest travel information check nexus.org.uk or lumo.co.uk for National Rail information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.