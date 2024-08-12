Gym Group Charity 12 Mile Walk

By simone liscombe
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 05:01 GMT
Raising money for the NHS TOGETHER charity with a beautiful coastal walk

On Saturday 10th August members and the General Manager of The Gym Group took to the shores of South Shields to complete a 12 mile walk to raise money for the NHS. We raised over £80 and plan on doing more by the end of the year too.

Simone Liscombe who is the general manager at the gym said "We love to organise activities for our members to get involved in that will benefit both their mental and physical wellbeing, but also help out charity too." Simone added "We recently did a charity dance class with the very talented India Adams and we plan on doing many more before the year is out".

On Saturday we walked from the Groyne Lighthouse to The Stack in Seaburn and back again. We passed by the Marsden Grotto, Souter Lighthouse and Whitburn on our way and were lucky enough to have the sun shining down on us the whole time.

A stop off by Marsden Grotto for a photoA stop off by Marsden Grotto for a photo
One couple from the gym, Debbie and Ian, were celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary that day and thoroughly enjoyed joining us for the walk. At The Gym Group there is something for everyone and we pride ourselves in makinig people feel included in all we do.

