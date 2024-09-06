Gym Group Charity Fundraiser Raises over £1000 in Summer Social Event

On Friday 30th August The Gym Group South Shields hosted their first ever charity fundraising social, held at The New Sundial in South Shields seafront. The event was a great success and left the members who attended asking the question "When's the next one going to be?"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, 30th August, The Gym Group South Shields hosted a heartwarming charity fundraiser. The event, which aimed to support two key charities, was a tremendous success, bringing together members of the local community for a night of fun and generosity.

The highlight of the evening was a raffle that raised an impressive £661 for the Charlie and Carter Foundation, a local charity that provides support to families caring for children with life-limiting conditions. The raffle boasted a wide array of prizes, generously donated by local businesses, including restaurant vouchers from Mambos Express, Colmans Seafood Temple, and Tandoori International. Additional prizes were kindly donated by Showers Pass outdoor clothing company, The Canny Chocolate Company, and personal training vouchers, among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Jane Forbes from the Charlie and Carter Foundation shared her appreciation, stating, "Thank you to the Gym Group South Shields for raising a fantastic £661 at their event for The Charlie and Carter Foundation! Support from the local community means so much to our foundation, keeping the memory of the Cookson brothers alive, and we are truly grateful to have been chosen as the charity receivinig these funds. Every penny raised will go towards our inspirational families, giving them some breathing space from the constant pressure of caring for a child with life-limiting illnesses."

General Manager Simone Liscombe

Alongside supporting the Charlie and Carter Foundation, the event also raised £500 for NHS Together, a charity the Gym Group South Shields has been committed to helping throughout the year, and have now raised a total of £2030 for them.

The nights entertainment was headlined by globally renowned DJ Marc Rowell, a local South Shields talent, who had attendees dancinig well into the evening. His vibrant set, accompanied by a live percussionist, kept spirits high and energy flowing. One of the standout moments of the night came when 82-year-old gym member Ken McDonald delighted the crowd by performing one-handed press-ups on the dancefloor, showcasing his incredible strength and sense of fun.

Reflecting on the success of the event, General manager of the gym, Simone Liscombe expressed her pride and gratitude. "Even though I put a lot of time and effort into the planning of this event, I was really overwhelmed by how much of a success it has been. It was a great opportunity to bring my members together for some fun and enabled a lot of people to get to know one another better." Given the positive feedback from those who came along, Simone is already planning to make the fundraiser an annual tradition. She added "I have to give a massive thanks to Omar Ames and Rachel McKeith from the New Sundial for the fantastic decor and great food. It was a great location to host this party and I would recommend it to anyone wanting to throw a good party!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening proved to be a wonderful way to unite the community for a good cause, demonstrating the power of collaboration and generosity. With over £1,100 raised in total, the fundraiser will make a lasting impact on both charities.

Simone and the Gym Group members are already looking forward to next years event, continuing their support of local charities and their committment to strengthening community ties.