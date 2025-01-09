Hadrian’s Wall Country Attractions report strong annual visitor numbers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hadrian’s Wall Country has announced that attractions across the area have reported strong and sustained visitor numbers, with over three-quarters of a million people visiting in 2024.

The Hadrian’s Wall Partnership Board, which through joint work looks after and promotes the UNESCO World Heritage Site and iconic visitor destination, has reported sustained annual visitor numbers at key attractions.

Some of the area’s most popular attractions recorded either sustained or increased footfall, including The Roman Army Museum at Greenhead in Northumberland which saw a year-on-year increase of +13%.

Hadrian’s Wall Country has also seen an increase in people accessing the area via public transport, with a surge in passenger numbers on the dedicated Go North East AD122 bus route and the Tyne Valley Railway system – increasing by 11% and 12.85% respectively.

Segedunum in Wallsend

The news comes one year after the felling of the famous tree at Sycamore Gap, which prompted a public outcry and sparked fears from local communities that its loss could negatively impact the tourism economy in the area.

These latest visitor numbers come on the back of significant ongoing investment in tourism infrastructure, to enhance the visitor offer across Hadrian’s Wall Country.

Recent and ongoing developments include:

£9m secured as part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal to support the development of visitor attractions and improve current infrastructure including signage and accessibility.

A multi-million-pound phased development at Tullie House, to redevelop the site, transform visitor facilities and create new and refurbished galleries.

A calendar of events and activities for Railway 200, celebrating the impact of the railways whose history is intertwined with the history of the region.

Visit Northumberland’s Hadrian’s Wall Campaign was created to provide practical and inspirational content for visitors, reaching over 30,000 people across the website and social media.

The launch of the Hadrian’s Wall Design Sprint, awarding £10,000 to Tyne to Summit to develop an idea for a brand new, sustainable product or service focussed on boosting awareness and engagement with Hadrian’s Wall.

Lady Jane Gibson, Chair of the Hadrian’s Wall Partnership Board, said: “We’re delighted to report that attractions and businesses across Hadrian’s Wall Country are continuing to see strong visitor numbers, with many thousands of people coming to experience what the UNESCO World Heritage Site and the wider area has to offer, all year round.

“Like many, we were deeply saddened by the felling at Sycamore Gap and were concerned for the communities, businesses, and attractions here. However, this latest visitor data demonstrates the resilience of Hadrian’s Wall Country and reflects the appeal of our visitor offer.

“With ongoing investment underway, we are confident that Hadrian’s Wall Country will continue to attract growing numbers of visitors regionally, nationally and internationally to enjoy all that we have to offer.”