Harton Grange marks Housekeeping Week

Residents at Harton grange care home in South Shields run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating Housekeeping Week, which takes place from September 14th - 20th. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Staff were treated to gifts of wine and chocolates for all their hard work.

Judith Tully, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do in keeping the home very clean.

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Harton Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Harton Grange provides residential care, respite care.