Head Teacher retires after 36 years!

Karen Ratcliffe, Head Teacher of Harton Primary School, South Shields is retiring at the end of term after working at the school for 36 years.

This Friday, Karen Ratcliffe will be leaving Harton Primary School for the very last time. She started at the school as a newly qualified teacher in September 1988. She has taught thousands of pupils, including the parents of many of the current pupils of the school and will be a huge miss to the local community.

Mrs Ratcliffe was instrumental in the design of the new building and the amalgamation of the infant and junior schools in 2010. She successfully steered the school and staff through the coronavirus pandemic and has been a constant support for pupils, parents and staff.

A parent from the school said, 'Mrs Ratcliffe always graced the school with a smile and was always there to put any worries at ease. She played a huge role in my childhood and will be sincerely missed.'

Mrs Ratcliffe is retiring after 36 years

Mr Donnelly, Deputy Head Teacher said, 'Mrs Ratcliffe has been an exceptional head and always puts children at the centre of every decision made. She has been an excellent leader, inspiring all who she meets.'

The Year 6 children, who are also leaving this week, said of Mrs Ratcliffe, 'We've loved having her as our head teacher. We hope she has a happy retirement and the school will not be the same without her. Mrs Ratcliffe will always have a special place at Harton and in our hearts. She truly is the heart of Harton.'

The school marked her retirement this week with a garden party on the school field and a special assembly which included a quiz for the children about Mrs Ratcliffe's favourite things!