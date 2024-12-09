Healthwatch gives wish list to Government for transforming health and social care

A South Tyneside patient champion has given the Government its wish list for improving health and social care services.

Responding to the nationwide consultation as part of the 10 Year Health Plan for England, Healthwatch South Tyneside has made a series of recommendations.

One of the key areas highlighted is the need to improve communication, both between providers and from providers to patients.

This particularly applies to hospital discharge, where HWST suggested hospital-based social workers could improve discharge processes to help enable a shift towards community-based care.

John Lowther, Chair of Healthwatch South Tyneside

Adult social care and health care services need to collaborate more effectively, with a multidisciplinary approach taken for the provision of care for those with complex needs, dependencies or the homeless, the submission said.

The need to retain traditional models of access and care alongside digital methods and involving patients in the design of new technological solutions was also suggested, with all communication to be in a preferred format that can be understood by the recipient.

To further assist understanding, HWST is recommending built-in patient education (tutorials, how-to guides, digital community champions) with any new digital healthcare rollouts, and funded, accessible community courses or training for those with low digital literacy.

Funding is another key area singled out in the HWST submission, specifically the call for adequate funding and support for outreach and community groups (including warm spaces) and increased support for unpaid carers.

10-year-plan for health and social care

Reform of the welfare benefits system to ensure that adequate and fair allowances are provided to help people look after their family, friends and community is also requested.

Funding should also be provided for GP ‘ward rounds’ in care homes, services that combat loneliness and help people engage with their community and to ensure that elderly people are warm in their homes.

John Lowther, Chair of Healthwatch South Tyneside, said: “Healthwatch is in an ideal position to recommend improvements to health and social care services, as our findings are based on many years of patient feedback and discussions with providers and their staff.

“We hope our submission assists future decision-making when the Government reviews the Change NHS consultation in developing the 10 Year Health Plan for England.”

The full submission can be downloaded here: https://www.healthwatchsouthtyneside.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Submission-to-Government-on-10-year-plan-November-29-2024.pdf

What do you think about Healthwatch South Tyneside’s suggestions for the Government’s 10 Year Plan?

Let us know at [email protected].