Hebburn care home creates intergenerational sensory garden
Following the success of the sessions, the residents decided to create a sensory garden at Bedewell Grange so the children could enjoy it when they came to visit.
After the planning took place, the residents got to work creating the garden for all to enjoy. The residents enjoy spending time in the garden whilst the children play in the Wendy house, the mud kitchen or whilst sitting on the toad stools listening to stories.
Rebecca Travis, General Manager of Bedewell Grange, said: “We are all delighted at how well the garden has turned out, the residents showed great imagination and passion for creating different areas for the littles ones to enjoy. The residents thought about a number of elements when creating the garden to bring in sounds, smells and textures for everyone to enjoy.’’
Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell Grange provides residential care and dementia care for 52 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.