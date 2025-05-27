Hebburn Town FC Unveil Ambitious Plans for Hebburn Sports Ground

Hebburn Town FC have recently announced major plans for the future of Hebburn Sports Ground, which the club says will benefit both supporters and the wider community.

The centrepiece of the proposal is a new South Stand, set to be built between the ground’s two main pitches. It will feature modern changing rooms, office space for staff, a gym, an official club shop to boost revenue, including a flexible function room.

Another key part of the project the club has proposed is the transformation of the existing grass pitches into 4G pitches.

4G pitches are denser and do not require infill, making them more durable and easier to manage, unlike grass or 3G pitches. This change is crucial, as it combats the persistent issue of cancelled and postponed matches, which causes major problems in non-league football across the region.

The club also plans to extend “The Sportsy” bar, increasing matchday capacity and adding a larger stage area for live performances. The space will also cater to families looking to enjoy live sports in a welcoming environment. These upgrades reflect the club’s vision to become a true community hub.

The redevelopment will also see the club’s outdated changing facilities transformed into a multi-use community building. This space will offer shelter and refreshments for junior club families while also serving as a hub for local groups. Designed to be flexible, it can be divided into smaller meeting rooms or used for activities such as Pilates, yoga, toddler groups, and indoor sports, which provides new opportunities for community engagement and wellbeing.

As part of the redevelopment, Hebburn Town FC have highlighted their current £3.1 million Positive Social Impact Value - the estimated cost to the local authority to replicate the club’s community work. Supporting over 1,000 members across 93 teams, including junior, women’s, autism, and inclusion sessions, the club plays a vital role in South Tyneside. If the plans are realised, this figure is expected to double to £6 million annually.