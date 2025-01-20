Hedworth Lodge 2418 Freemasons host East Boldon Scout Group

Hedworth Lodge 2418 hosted East Boldon Scout Group at Harton Masonic Hall.

A South Tyneside freemasons welcomed local Scouts to two recent meetings to learn about the organisation.

Hedworth Lodge 2418 welcomed members of the East Boldon Scout Group to its new building at Harton Masonic Hall, Sunderland Road, South Shields, on January 9 and 16

The visits were organised by W Bro Andrew Munro, the Director of Ceremonies at Hedworth, who has been actively involved with the Scout Group for many years.

During the visits, W Bro Tommy Taylor Turner of Tyne Dock Lodge 4218 delivered an engaging talk on the history of Freemasonry, explaining the significance of the lodge room’s layout.

His presentation combined knowledge and humour, encouraging participation and questions from the Scouts and their leaders.

Bro Tim R Larsen, Secretary of Hedworth Lodge and Chairman of the Trustees of the Building, provided valuable support to his fellow Brethren throughout their presentations.

Additionally, W Bro Munro highlighted the similarities between Scouting and Freemasonry, emphasising their shared commitment to high moral values and ethical conduct.

The visits not only deepened the Scouts’ understanding of Freemasonry but also reinforced the strong connection between both organisations.

British Freemasonry and the Scouting movement share a common foundation of principles that have guided their members for generations.

While they are distinct organisations with different structures and purposes, their core values align in several significant ways, fostering personal development, moral integrity, and community service.

These values continue to inspire their members to lead meaningful lives dedicated to self-improvement and the betterment of society.

The enduring connection between the two organisations highlights their mutual aim of creating a more virtuous and united world.

A key element of both organisations is service to the community.

Freemasons actively engage in charitable works, supporting local and national causes through fundraising and direct assistance.

The Scouts, through their ‘help others’ ethos, encourage young people to volunteer and contribute positively to society.

Hedworth Lodge welcomes any group interested in a similar presentation on the ‘mysteries’ of Freemasonry while experiencing the grandeur of the newest Masonic Hall in the Province of Durham.

To arrange a visit, contact the hall on 0191 529 5659.