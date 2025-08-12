Here’s how Tyne & Wear locals can get 24 FREE photo prints, but you’ll have to be quick to snap them up!

To mark World Photography Day on Tuesday 19 August, a local photo retailer is offering 24 free photo prints to customers until 26 August.

Robertsons of Gosforth, a PHOTO by Fujifilm retailer on 202 High Street in Tyne & Wear, is encouraging locals to turn their neglected digital photos into high-quality mementos by offering the chance to claim 24 6x4 images.

Available now, the offer does not require an additional in-store purchase and is open to all – from new homeowners decorating their space to university students taking a keepsake from home with them this September.

Each image will be printed using Fujifilm’s professional printing technology, producing a high-quality, long-lasting picture that can be cherished for years to come.

For those unsure about which pictures to choose, Robertsons of Gosforth’s in-store team of printing experts will be on hand to ensure everyone makes the most of the offer.

Graham Hancock, Owner of at Robertsons of Gosforth, said: “Capturing life’s special moments through photography is something many of us cherish – especially those unforgettable memories that earn a place in a frame or on our walls.

“This August, to celebrate World Photography Day, we’re giving Gosforth locals the opportunity to create long-lasting keepsakes free of charge so they can look at their favourite images and remember the special moments they captured.

“This is a limited time offer so make sure you come down to Robertsons of Gosforth to claim your 24 6x4 photo prints before 26 August to avoid missing out.”

The promotional offer is valid from the 12 August until midnight on the 26 August.

Robertsons of Gosforth offers a range of photo printing services in-store and online, using the latest technology by Fujifilm. PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers offer a wide range of services – such as personalised gifts to restoring old and damaged photos, and professional printing. Fujifilm has been supporting local business owners since 1996 and boasts independent retail partners throughout the UK and Ireland, from Nottingham to Newhaven.

For more information about Robertsons of Gosforth, email [email protected].