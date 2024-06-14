How to Host the Ultimate Euro 2024 Football Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Euro 2024 excitement builds, it's the perfect time to plan the ultimate football party. Whether you're a die-hard fan, casual observer, or hosting a family gathering, a Euro 2024 party is a fantastic way to enjoy the tournament. With tips from Rav, owner of Dynamic Marquees and party expert, this guide will ensure your Euro 2024 bash is a smashing success.

Setting the Scene

Pick the Perfect Spot

First up, decide where you’re going to host your Euro 2024 shindig. Depending on your guest list and the weather, you might go for an indoor living room setup or an outdoor garden party. Make sure you’ve got plenty of seating and set up multiple viewing areas so no one misses a second of the action.

Deck Out with Footie Flair

Turn your place into a football haven with Euro 2024-themed decorations. Think team colours, flags, banners, and football-themed tableware. Rav at Dynamic Marquees says, "Big screens and marquee setups can make your guests feel like they’re right there in the stadium."

Food and Drinks

Football-Themed Snacks

No football party is complete without mouth-watering snacks. Go for finger foods that are easy to munch on while cheering for your team. Crowd-pleasers include:

Snacks by Country:

Italy

Mini pizzas: Bite-sized pizzas topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and various toppings.

Arancini: Crispy fried rice balls filled with cheese or meat.

France

Mini croissants with ham and cheese: Flaky pastries filled with ham and melted cheese.

Gougères: Light and airy cheese puffs made with choux pastry.

Germany

Pretzels: Soft, salty bread twisted into a knot, perfect with mustard.

Mini bratwurst sliders: Small sandwiches featuring German sausages.

Spain

Patatas bravas: Crispy fried potatoes served with a spicy tomato sauce.

Mini chorizo skewers: Bite-sized pieces of chorizo sausage on skewers.

England

Mini fish and chips: Small portions of battered fish with crispy fries.

Sausage rolls: Pastry-wrapped sausages, baked until golden and crispy.

Portugal

Chouriço bread: Bread stuffed with spicy Portuguese sausage.

Cod fritters: Deep-fried balls of salted cod mixed with potatoes and herbs.

Sweet Treats

Add a touch of sweetness with desserts inspired by the participating nations. Here are some delectable options:

Desserts by Country:

Italy

Tiramisu: A layered dessert with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cheese, and cocoa.

Cannoli: Crispy pastry tubes filled with sweet ricotta cheese.

France

Macarons: Delicate almond meringue cookies filled with buttercream or ganache.

Crème brûlée: Rich custard topped with a layer of hard caramelized sugar.

Germany

Black Forest cake: A chocolate sponge cake with layers of cherries and whipped cream.

Apple strudel: Thin pastry filled with spiced apples and raisins.

Spain

Churros with chocolate sauce: Fried dough pastries dusted with sugar and served with thick hot chocolate.

Tarta de Santiago: A traditional almond cake from Galicia.

England

Eton mess: A mix of strawberries, crushed meringue, and whipped cream.

Victoria sponge cake: A light sponge cake with layers of jam and cream.

Portugal

Pastéis de Nata: Creamy custard tarts with a flaky crust.

Arroz doce: A sweet rice pudding flavored with cinnamon and lemon.

Refreshing Drinks

Keep your guests refreshed with a mix of drinks. Offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and consider creating a signature cocktail inspired by the tournament. For a fun twist, serve drinks in team-branded cups or mason jars. Rav suggests, "A DIY drinks station where guests can mix their own drinks adds an interactive element to your party."

Entertainment and Activities

Pre-Match Fun

Get the party started before kick-off with some entertaining activities. Set up a mini football pitch in your garden for a friendly match, or organise a football trivia quiz with prizes.

Half-Time Games

Keep the energy high during half-time with interactive games. Think penalty shootout competitions, keepie-uppie challenges, or a football-themed scavenger hunt for the kids. Rav adds, "Fun activities can keep the excitement up and provide great fun for all ages during breaks."

Family-Friendly Fun

Kids' Corner

If families are invited, create a kids' corner with activities to keep the little ones entertained. Set up a craft table with football-themed colouring pages or provide a small bouncy castle.

Family-Friendly Viewing

Make sure everyone enjoys the match by setting up a separate viewing area for kids with bean bags and their own screen. Rav says, "Creating comfortable and inclusive spaces ensures everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, enjoys the game."

Rav’s Closing Thoughts