Ink-spirational community help drive Stockton Christmas Present Appeal

Ink-spirational tattoo artists and car enthusiasts have driven the donations for Stockton Citadel Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal this year to ensure no child in Teesside goes without something to open on Christmas morning.

Tattoo parlours Ink Driver and Undead Art offered free tattoos in exchange for donations, while also rallying round were classic and retro car owners who collected toys from pubs across Teesside and delivered them to The Salvation Army in Palmerston Street as part of a festive road run.

The church and charity’s Christmas Present Appeal asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills. Stockton Citadel Salvation Army expects to support almost 700 children this year with need increasing due to the high cost of living.

Major Sandy Davis, who leads the church with her husband Ian, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support for our Christmas Present Appeal this year. This just shows how passionate the community is about supporting vulnerable people, by finding innovative and creative ways to encourage people to make a donation. This will make sure hundreds of children can have the Christmas they deserve.

Tattoo artist Simon from Ink Driver drops off donations

“We have had 660 referrals and they are still coming in. We wouldn’t be able to meet the need without the support from members of the public, those who got tattooed and those who didn't but still donated! and local businesses who just want to help others.

“Thank you to all who donated, all who braved the weather for the road run, and to all of our volunteers who have been busy sorting and packing items for collection this week.”

Liam, who owns tattoo parlour Undead Art in Middlesbrough, held a ‘Toys for Tatts’ day with another studio, New Ink in Guisborough, where adults could get tattooed in exchange for a donation. Undead Art also hosted a drop off point with the toys collected and delivered as part of the road run.

Liam said: “We try to do a few charitable events a year and The Salvation Army is always at the forefront of our minds. It's an essential safety net for the most vulnerable in our town. They do not discriminate and are always there, so we are happy to help.

Tattoo artist Liam from Undead Art collects donations

“The whole of Middlesbrough, Stockton, Billingham and Wynyard really came through. People who have nothing themselves want to help, those actually are the people who give the most. As ex-army we have lived all over and travelled the world and Teessiders are the most generous, kind people you will ever meet. Teesside never fails when it comes to helping people. This Toys for Tattoos has shown it again.”

Classic and Retro Events’ festive road run saw dozens of classic cars and vehicles including a Noddy themed VW Beetle, USA 1957 Classic Reo M35 a2 Truck, a 1977 Leyland bus and a former fire engine tour in convoy through Billingham, Stockton, Thornaby, Yarm and Norton, visiting 17 pubs to pick up donations and deliver them to The Salvation Army in Stockton.

Laura and Andrew Rasmussen, who volunteer at The Salvation Army and helped organise the road run, said on behalf of Classic and Retro Events, that each pub and their customers gave generously meaning they could donate more than 500 toys on the day.

Laura said: “Massive well done to everyone. Never in a million years did we expect to do this well for the 2024 Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal at Stockton. We have seen first hand seen what happens with these toys. With over 600 children requiring support this Christmas, this will go a long way into helping them. Thank you to each and every pub who took part and all those who donated.”

Donations collected for Stockton Salvation Army

Simon, a tattoo artist from Ink Driver in Billingham, offered 10 tattoos to new customers in his studio in exchange for filling a hamper with food, treats, mini-games and gifts.

He said: “I supported the appeal because if there's any time of the year that we should think of others it's Christmas. At this time of year, the media is full of coverage of toys and food and family times and the thought of children seeing this and going without was just too much. No child deserves to go without at Christmas.

“The response from my customers has been far beyond whatever I could have imagined. Some have even been inspired to make up more regular donations to those in need. If we have managed to make even one family’s Christmas a little brighter this year, then I am happy. Thank you to all my Ink Driver Tattoo customers for their support.”

The Salvation Army will sort and distribute the gifts to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services.

Classic car enthusiasts drop donations of at Stockton Salvation Army

Stockton Salvation Army is supporting in other ways this Christmas including spreading festive cheer through dropping knitted Angels of Hope around the town centre. For more information search for them on Facebook or visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/stockton