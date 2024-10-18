It’s such a great honour to take on the role of Chief Scout.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vital part of my mission is to encourage our Scouts and volunteers to build their skills and find their future, and I’m really looking forward to meeting Scouts in South Tyneside.

I’d like to say thank you and well done for all our Scouts do to support their local community. The team in South Tyneside are creating brighter tomorrows for a new generation.

Scouts gives thousands of young people a place to belong and find their place in the world. We give them the skills to succeed and belief in themselves.

Scouts gave me belief in myself as a child, when I needed it most, and I want others to get the same chance I did. I want us to reach across our communities like South Tyneside and welcome in as many young people as we can.

Dwayne Fields

I truly believe Scouts is for all. Let’s help volunteers and Scouts from every background to experience the freedom of the outdoors and the friendship we offer.

I’m so incredibly proud that Scouts in South Tyneside will be earning their Chief Scout’s Awards, and I hope I’ll be able present some of these personally. Young people never cease to amaze me with their energy and generosity – we can learn so much from them.

Let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.

So well done to every Scout and volunteer in South Tyneside. You’re champions of our community.