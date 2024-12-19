Jarrow opticians spreads Christmas cheer with children’s festive drawing competition

A Jarrow opticians has been spreading some Christmas cheer with its festive drawing competition for local children.

Specsavers Jarrow, which opened earlier this year and is located within The Viking Shopping Centre, ran the competition for primary school-aged kids.

Not only did the store encourage customers to enter, but they also reached out to Valley View Primary School and St Matthew’s Roman Catholic Primary School to garner interest and entrants.

The youngsters were asked to design a pair of glasses, with three winners receiving art sets from the Jarrow team ahead of Christmas.

The Specsavers Jarrow competition winners.

All entrants received a festive goody bag, while there were also discount vouchers included for parents and guardians.

Specsavers Jarrow retail director Mel Moore was delighted with the uptake and was also impressed with the artistic skills of the local kids as the store continues to give back to the community.

Mel says: "I was mightily impressed with the artistic flair and talent of all the boys and girls who entered the competition and would like to extend my congratulations to the winners.

‘"We were so pleased to have so many local families engage in this competition, and we hope to see them back in the store soon for their ever-so-important eye tests."

Specsavers, which also offers a Home Visits service for those unable to visit one of its 1,000 locally-owned stores, provides a range of eye care services that not only maintain people's eye health and vision, but also help detect broader health issues.

Specsavers’ optometrists are experts in looking after people’s vision and managing their eye health.