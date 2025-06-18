Jesmond care home celebrates Pride Month with joy, colour, and community spirit
Residents enjoyed a fabulous rainbow-themed party filled with music, dancing, and colourful flair. The event featured a dazzling performance by singer Chris Johns, who kept spirits high with a set of crowd-pleasing hits, made even more memorable by his rainbow waistcoat. The home was awash with colour as residents joined the festivities adorned in glitter wigs and vibrant flower garlands.
The Pride celebration also extended beyond the party itself. Fleming Court highlighted the importance of Pride in its weekly newsletter and themed art sessions, encouraging reflection and creativity around LGBTQ+ inclusion and identity.
Karen Stewart, Home Manager at HC-One’s Fleming Court Care Home said:
“Wellbeing Coordinators Michelle Shotton and Jodi Spence created a wonderful celebration that truly captured the spirit of Pride. It was uplifting to see everyone come together with such joy and unity.
“At HC-One, we’re committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every resident feels valued and respected. Fleming Court’s Pride celebration is a beautiful example of the compassion and community spirit that defines our care.”