Karate youngsters kick off new year with huge medal haul

Lucia Henderson in action in Liverpool.

Youngsters from a karate club in South Tyneside and Sunderland have got the New Year off to a flying start with a medal-strewn trip to one of the country’s top competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dokan Karate Club returned from the Liverpool Open competition with 17 gold medals, nine silver and eight bronze.

The Liverpool event is one of the biggest on the national competition calendar – attracting over 800 entries from 30 clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dokan medal haul was achieved by a 21-string squad and took them to the top spot in the team competition.

Myah Hacket during the competition.

Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “The Liverpool Open is a big tournament with over 800 entrants for 30 clubs.

"The number of medals won by our squad of 21 speaks for itself.

"It was a fantastic start to the year and I am really pleased with the performances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The club has lost a lot of older students over the last two years and has been building a new squad around some exceptional youngsters.

Dokan's Pheobe Drewitt.

“They have kicked off the year by really showing their potential and I am delighted for them.”

The Liverpool medal haul has built on a very successful year for the new squad at national and international level in 2024.

The club, which trains at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland – competed in 12 tournaments and had its most successful year ever in terms of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included 20 gold medals, eight silver and three bronze at the World Championships in Malta, finishing second out of 77 clubs in the Great British Open in Birmingham and seventh best club in the European Championships in Poland.

Josh Parkin kicking off his 2025 season.

They returned home with 15 World champions from Malta and seven European Champions from Poland.

Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes - seven days a week.

For more information on taking up karate, call 07939130411 or email [email protected].