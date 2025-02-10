Karate youngsters kick off new year with huge medal haul
The Dokan Karate Club returned from the Liverpool Open competition with 17 gold medals, nine silver and eight bronze.
The Liverpool event is one of the biggest on the national competition calendar – attracting over 800 entries from 30 clubs.
The Dokan medal haul was achieved by a 21-string squad and took them to the top spot in the team competition.
Dokan chief instructor Kevan Mitchinson said: “The Liverpool Open is a big tournament with over 800 entrants for 30 clubs.
"The number of medals won by our squad of 21 speaks for itself.
"It was a fantastic start to the year and I am really pleased with the performances.”
He added: “The club has lost a lot of older students over the last two years and has been building a new squad around some exceptional youngsters.
“They have kicked off the year by really showing their potential and I am delighted for them.”
The Liverpool medal haul has built on a very successful year for the new squad at national and international level in 2024.
The club, which trains at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland – competed in 12 tournaments and had its most successful year ever in terms of results.
This included 20 gold medals, eight silver and three bronze at the World Championships in Malta, finishing second out of 77 clubs in the Great British Open in Birmingham and seventh best club in the European Championships in Poland.
They returned home with 15 World champions from Malta and seven European Champions from Poland.
Dokan teaches Shotokan karate – considered a traditional and influential form of the sport – at various venues in South Tyneside and Sunderland.
As well as the competition squad the club holds a series of classes for all age groups – and specific beginner’s classes - seven days a week.
For more information on taking up karate, call 07939130411 or email [email protected].