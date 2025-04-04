Leading northern developer starts work at prime Darlington retail site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading northern developer Almscliffe-Dhesi (AD) is transforming a derelict industrial site on Faverdale in north-west Darlington into a multi-let retail park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction work has now started on site and is scheduled to finish in September.

Occupiers already signed up are Costa Coffee, Greggs, Indigo Sun, Harrison Vets and Fastned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A portion of the site has already been sold to McDonald’s, who are constructing their own unit at the entrance.

A CGI of the prime retail development

Neil Creeney, director at Yorkshire-based AD, explained: “We are delighted to report that work has started on site at Faverdale and is on target to finish this autumn. All on-site buildings have now been demolished and steel construction work is starting shortly.

“This is Phase One of a wider development on the Faverdale site. There is a further four acres that have retail consent which will be developed in due course.

“We are extremely pleased to have signed up a number of high-profile and successful retail operators for Phase One. They will make a significant difference to the retail offer in this popular area of Darlington and will prove to be a timely boost for the local economy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding for the £4million development was provided by Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB).

The Faverdale site

Neil Creeney commented: “HTB’s hands-on approach and flexibility made a huge difference. Their willingness to work closely with us throughout the process has been invaluable. It’s rare to find a lender so willing to understand and accommodate the unique needs of developers.”

Neil Creeney and Bal Singh formed ADG in 2019. Neil previously worked for well-known Yorkshire developers Opus North and S Harrison Developments, while Bal owned a string of successful pharmacies in the North-East.

Bal commented: “We have recently completed three successful developments in the North East and North Lincolnshire which have given us the confidence that our business model is the correct one, attracting popular national retailers to regenerated brownfield sites and creating new and sustainable jobs. We are now on site at a prestigious development in Sunderland as well as at Darlington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Do please contact us on [email protected] if you feel you have a development opportunity which fits this model.”

The prime contractor for this Darlington development is the Castle House Group, while the architects are Ellis Healey Architecture, the lawyers Square One Law and marketing agents are @retail, the North East’s premier retail consultants.

For further information, please contact Robert Beaumont of Robert Beaumont Associates on 01423 323139 or 07710 127713 or at [email protected]