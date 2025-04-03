Local Artist Showcases Work at Durham Cathedral ahead of Royal Visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Renowned local artist Deryck Simpson is proudly displaying a selection of his paintings at Durham Cathedral from this week.

The exhibition coincides with the anticipated visit of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, who will attend the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral on Thursday, 17 April 2025. ​

Mr. Simpson, 66 years old, resident of Durham City and volunteer steward at Durham Cathedral, has garnered acclaim for his evocative depictions of local scenes from the Tyneside and Northumberland coastlines to landmarks like St Mary's Lighthouse and Penshaw Monument.

His work has been featured in various venues across County Durham, Tyneside and Northumberland, reflecting his deep connection to the region's heritage. Notably, his painting "The Pride of Pelton Fell" was displayed in the Open Treasure exhibition at Durham Cathedral, celebrating the area's rich mining history. ​

Picture perfect: Deryck Simpson placing his works in The Undercroft cafe at Durham Cathedral.

In addition to local exhibitions, Mr. Simpson's artistry has attracted international attention, with commissioned pieces being dispatched to location as far as the United States. His dedication to capturing the essence of the North East of England has resonated with audiences both in the North East and abroad.​

Mr. Simpson expressed his enthusiasm about the exhibition, said: "It's an honour to have my work displayed in such a revered institution, especially during a time when the Cathedral prepares to welcome Their Majesties. I hope that visitors find a sense of connection to our shared heritage through my paintings."​

The current display at The Undercroft Café offers visitors an opportunity to experience Mr. Simpson's latest works in a setting that complements the spiritual and historical significance of Durham Cathedral. A portion of the proceeds go to Durham Cathedral. More than five of his works have already sold since going on display earlier this week.

This exhibition aligns with the upcoming Royal Maundy Service, a historic ceremony where the monarch honours individuals for their exceptional service to the community. The service, rooted in traditions dating back to medieval times, will see King Charles III distribute specially minted Maundy money to 152 recipients from the Diocese of Durham and other regions. ​

Deryck Simpson's work is being exhibited at Durham Cathedral until mid-May.

Visitors to Durham Cathedral are encouraged to see first-hand the painstaking detail featured in Mr. Simpson's artwork which reflects images of the region and breathtaking still life until mid-May.

During 2022 Mr Simpson spent around 30 hours recreating His Majesty in the form of acrylic before sending it to Buckingham Place ahead of The King’s Coronation.

His work has previously featured at Ushaw College, Durham Botanic Gardens, Biddick Arts Centre and The Witham in Barnard Castle.