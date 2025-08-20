Local care home appoints new General Manager

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s South Chowdene care home, in Low Fell have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Anca Chis will oversee the running of the 36-bed home and will be responsible for a team of 59 staff. Prior to starting in this position Anca was a Nursing Home Manager and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the home. Anca is a Registered General Nurse with over 10 years of experience in the adult social care sector, specialising in nursing, dementia, mental health, acquired brain injury and complex care.

Throughout her career, Anca has held leadership roles including Deputy Manager and Home Manager, in South West and North East of England, where she focused on creating safe, person-centred environments where residents feel valued and families have trust and confidence in the care provided. Anca is passionate about developing strong, supportive teams and ensuring high standards of clinical practice, compliance and safeguarding.

South Chowdene is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Anca said: “I am delighted to join the team here at South Chowdene and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents. I’m looking forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care.”

Dannie Tsoneva, Senior Regional Operations Director for South Chowdene, said: “I am pleased to welcome this addition to the team here at South Chowdene. We are committed to providing high quality care and I really think Anca will be a big hit with our residents.”

South Chowdene care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. South Chowdene provides nursing care for 36 residents from respite care to long term stays.