Local Free Exercise Sessions Spurred by Woman's 'Miracle' Recovery

Home care provider Walfinch Newcastle is launching free, local exercise and activity sessions, partly inspired by Betty Dunn, from North Shields.

Basic exercise took Betty, 90, from being bedridden to walking around her home and making her own meals, in just two weeks.

“I was stuck in bed, in pain, and unable to put my foot to the floor. It reduced me to tears,” says Betty, who has been diagnosed with osteoporosis, a condition where the bones become weaker and break easily. When Lisa Souley Registered Care Manager from Walfinch Newcastle, arrived for her daily one-hour call, she could see that Betty had deteriorated, and called the local Occupational Therapy team.

“They came out the same day and referred me to the rehabilitation centre at Cramlington Hospital,” says Betty. She was diagnosed with hairline fractures in her knees and physiotherapists prescribed seated exercises, for her legs and feet. “While I was in the centre I did all my exercises daily inspired by another patient who was 101 and still exercising,” says Betty.

Betty doing one of her excercises

Walfinch supports the charity the Royal Osteoporosis Society (ROS). Sarah Leyland, Clinical Advisor at The ROS says: “Fractures take many forms, and not all require surgery. Some fractures can heal themselves over time. Good nutrition is important and exercises can help support joints and increase balance and stability for everyone.”*

When she was discharged, Lisa arrived. She says: “Betty was a different woman. I told her it was like a miracle. She could walk again. You could even see the transformation in her face.” Betty is now back to making her own meals and only needs care for half an hour each morning.

“These few exercises have brightened me up completely,” says Betty. “I still do them four times a day and when I'm sitting down knitting.”

Walfinch to start local Time To Thrive activity sessions soon

Idris Nasar, Managing Director of Walfinch Home Care Newcastle, says: “Seeing Betty's transformation means we have brought forward our plans to launch free activity sessions in the community, as part of Walfinch home care's nationwide Time to Thrive initiative.

“The sessions are part of Walfinch's new approach to care. They will be open to all, not just our care clients, and the exercises will be suitable for anyone – maybe things like seated yoga – and fun to do. We will offer free refreshments and time to chat, so people who come will benefit physically, mentally and socially.”

The sessions will be organised by Walfinch carers, and held in a local community centre.

“Walfinch believes that care should not just be about keeping people alive, but helping them thrive,” says Idris. Every Walfinch client who has at least one hour of care is being offered at least ten minutes of activity – perhaps seated exercises, going for a walk, gardening, arts and crafts, singing – anything the client chooses.

“The whole team is delighted to see what Betty has achieved. It shows what targeted exercise designed to suit your capabilities, can do, at any age. We want more of our clients, and people in our communities, to have the chance of improved lives, which is why we are launching our free Time to Thrive sessions soon. Watch this space!”

* Simple exercises you can do at home can help prevent osteoporosis, improve bone health, reduce your risk of falling and increase your range of activity. The Royal Osteoporosis Society offers a film, and information on its website https://theros.org.uk/information-and-support/