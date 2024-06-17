Local girl will run the Junior Great North Run to support children's brain tumour charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grace, aged 10 from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, will be running this year's Junior Great North Run on 7th September 2024 to raise funds for the children’s brain tumour charity Tom’s Trust. The Junior Great North Run is the biggest kids’ running event in Britain, with thousands of children taking part in the 4km sprint along the iconic River Tyne.

Grace was just one when she was diagnosed with a medullablastoma brain tumour in December 2014 after having difficulties with her balance. The tumour was successfully removed, and six months of chemotherapy followed. Grace was given the all-clear in August 2015, but the tumour returned in November 2015. Grace had surgery again but unfortunately not all the tumour could be removed, which resulted in six-weeks of cranial and spinal radiotherapy and six months of chemotherapy. The impact of Grace’s treatment has left her with learning difficulties, and emotional and behavioural issues. She has however shown great resilience and spirit. It will be this spirit that will drive her along those 4km. During this difficult time Grace and her family have been supported by a Tom’s Trust psychologist at the Great North Children’s Hospital.

Grace’s father, Darren said: “Our Tom’s Trust Clinical Psychologist Dr Sarah Verity came into our lives once Grace was diagnosed the second time. It’s the unknown and the anxiety thinking it’s going to come back that has a huge impact on your mental wellbeing. If it wasn’t for Sarah we wouldn’t have got through it. Grace is really looking forward to running with me, her dad, and supporting Tom’s Trust.”

Laura Bowditch, Family Liaison Coordinator at Tom’s Trust said: “Grace is an absolute superstar, we are so proud of her for taking this challenge on. We believe in her 100% and will be cheering her on all the way. Tom’s Trust is the UK's only charity dedicated to providing mental health support to children, with brain and other central nervous system tumours, and their families. Right now, we support hundreds of children, and thousands of families, within hospitals in the East, North-East (including the Great North Children’s Hospital) and North-West, but it is our mission is to provide psychological support to children with brain tumours and their families in every area of the UK that needs us by 2030. Grace running the Great North Run will help us get closer to that. Thank you, Grace!”