Local lady shaves head and smashes fundraising target for breast cancer awareness

Alison Heron, supervisor at Springfield healthcare in Newcastle before shaving her head

55-year-old, Alison Heron, a dedicated supervisor at Springfield Healthcare in Newcastle, has made a bold and heartfelt gesture in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October) — shaving her head and raising over £1,200 for Breast Cancer Now.

The afternoon dubbed ‘The Shave’ was attended by colleagues and customers, who are supported daily by carers at Springfield Healthcare.

Following a conversation with branch manager, Zorah Parveen who suggested the challenge, Alison discovered that all of the staff members at Springfield Healthcare had been affected by the disease in some way - and this quickly turned into a meaningful mission for Alison.

“When Zorah suggested the challenge, it sparked a conversation with team members around cancer,” said Alison. “It became clear that everyone knows someone who has had breast cancer or has lost their life to the disease. That really pushed me to do something impactful and I am so grateful for all the generous donations made.”

Alison Heron, Springfield Healthcare in Newcastle

Alison took on the head-shaving challenge with courage and pride. Her initial fundraising target was £500, but thanks to overwhelming generosity from team members, customers, and the local community, she more than doubled her goal.

To keep the momentum going throughout the rest of October, Alison is donning a different “wacky wig” every day, from neon colours to outrageous styles — to keep the conversation alive and continue raising vital funds.

Branch manager at Springfield Healthcare in Newcastle, Zorah Parveen said, “We are incredibly proud of Alison. Her bravery and compassion truly embody the spirit of our team. The impact she’s made, not only through fundraising but by opening up conversations about cancer, is inspiring.”

All funds raised will go to Breast Cancer Now, a charity that supports research, care, and education, helping countless people across the UK.