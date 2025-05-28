Local MP Lewis Atkinson visits Roker care homes

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Falstone Court and Falstone Manor Care Homes in Roker, Sunderland, welcomed a special visitor on Friday 23rd May 2025 — Lewis Atkinson, MP for Sunderland Central.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit provided an opportunity for MP Atkinson to meet residents and care teams, hear about daily life at the homes, and discuss key issues facing the social care sector. During his tour of the 91-bed site — which includes Falstone Court, a 40-bed residential dementia care home, and Falstone Manor, a 51-bed residential, nursing, and dementia care home — MP Lewis Atkinson explored a wide range of facilities, including the homes’ café, cinema, hobby room, lounge, tea room, hair salon, ensuite bedrooms, and tranquil gardens.

MP Lewis Atkinson engaged warmly with residents and colleagues, sharing stories and discussing issues close to their hearts. MP Lewis Atkinson also spoke about the importance of career progression in the care sector and was impressed by the community links built by HC-One’s Wellbeing Coordinators, which help residents lead fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Hindmarsh, Site Manager at HC-One’s Falstone Court and Falstone Manor Care Home, said:

MP Lewis Atkinson with resident from HC-One’s Falstone Court and Falstone Manor Care Home

“We were delighted to welcome MP Lewis Atkinson to our homes. Everyone had a great time, chatting and discussing key issues they care about and what actions can be taken to overcome them.”

Residents appreciated the MP’s friendly approach and interest with Gloria Walshaw, a resident at HC-One’s Falstone Court Care Home, sharing:

“It was a pleasure to meet him — he got down to my level and could really engage with me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident, Bill Sanders, reminisced with the MP about Sunderland football, recalling the unforgettable atmosphere of the 1973 Cup Final at Wembley.

MP Lewis Atkinson with colleagues and residents from HC-One’s Falstone Court and Falstone Manor Care Home

The visit was full of warm interactions, light-hearted moments, and meaningful dialogue about the future of adult social care.

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes