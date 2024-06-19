Local property developers invest in derelict spaces to redevelop Seaham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern property firm, Bradley Hall, has supported a leading development company to acquire further property in Seaham, providing high-quality workspace.

Clearwater Developments, led by Ranj Gill and Gursh Kahlon, has acquired 1b Lighthouse View at Spectrum Business Park, Seaham as part of a strategy to redevelop disused buildings in the local area.

Michael McGhin, Commercial Agency Surveyor at Bradley Hall’s Sunderland branch, supported Clearwater Developments in purchasing the space. He said: “It was a pleasure to support Ranj and Gursh in purchasing 1b Lighthouse View. They have been active in Seaham for a number of years and have made a really positive impact on the local area.

“Spectrum Business Park has never operated anything other than office accommodation, however with our clients’ open mind on potential tenants, we have managed to attract leisure and retail tenant to the Business Park.

Spectrum Business Park

“With the addition of Seaham’s Garden Village housing development on the A19 corridor, I can only foresee more requirements coming forward for additional space on a mixed-use basis.”

Recent redevelopment has seen the arrival of tourism to the area, which is just 4 miles from Sunderland. Clearance of the East Durham coastline has seen a rise in walkers and holidaymakers keen to hunt for Seaham’s famous sea glass.

Spectrum Business Park, the site of Clearwater Developments’ newest acquisition, was previously Dawdon Colliery and has been renovated to offer locals jobs, thus boosting the economy of the town.

The company owns the neighbouring facility which has been transformed into a commercial haven, with sea-front offices and a high-spec gym. Now, 1b Lighthouse View is set to be transformed into offices, with key features including 106 parking spaces, LED lighting, raised flooring and high ceilings, lift and two stories of flexible use commercial and office space.

Located just a short drive from the A19 trunk road, the site is located in an ideal position for commuters.

Bradley Hall, which has offices in Sunderland, Durham, Morpeth, Newcastle, Alnwick, Tees Valley, Gosforth and Leeds, offer a full-service approach to property and are experts in commercial sales and lettings.

The Sunderland branch, headed by Helen Wall, has supported a number of businesses to find new premises in Sunderland, Seaham and South Tyneside and played an active role in the letting of retail and leisure sites in Sunderland’s newly restored Keel Square.