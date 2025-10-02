Lovell shortlisted for social value award for partnership with homelessness charity

Lovell has been shortlisted for an important award for its work with homelessness charity Oasis Community Housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national partnership housing specialist will find out later this month (October) if its team in the North East has won the accolade for Best Social Value Project at the Housing Executive Awards. The awards were launched this year to recognise excellence in the social housing sector.

The team, established to help meet housing need in the area and with a strong focus on partnership working to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes, began its collaboration with Oasis Community Housing in 2023, supporting the charity’s work across Gateshead, Sunderland and South Tyneside through fundraising and practical help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Jones, Lovell Director of Land and Partnerships for the North East, said: “Our partnership with Oasis Community Housing is emblematic of the importance we place on providing safe and settled homes for people in the communities we serve.

Pictured in the refurbished kitchen at Oasis Community Housing’s Naomi Project are Lovell Director of Land and Partnerships for the North East, Phil Jones with, from left, the charity’s Corporate Relations Manager Hazel Ditchburn, Senior Support Worker Alison Hunt, and Lovell Marketing and Social Impact Manager Ashleigh Tate.

“As a partnership housing specialist delivering affordable homes for shared ownership and low-cost rent, we very much share the values of this amazing charity and are proud to support their life-changing work across the North East.

“The relationship is one built on trust and collaboration and has provided rewarding experiences for members of our team who have had the opportunity to play a meaningful role in projects which are making a real difference.

“We’re extremely proud of the strong long-term partnership we have formed with Oasis Community Housing and are pleased to have been shortlisted in the Best Social Category for the Housing Executive Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very much looking forward to the awards ceremony and to further strengthening our relationship with the charity in the years ahead.”

Oasis Community Housing supports people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless by addressing their immediate needs and the root causes of their situation.

The partnership with Lovell has included a fundraising effort by the housebuilder that has generated more than £42,000 for the charity. The company has also provided donations in kind worth more than £8,000 and around 100 volunteer hours.

Among the practical contributions it has made are the refurbishment of the kitchen at the charity’s Naomi Project which supports young women leaving care, escaping abuse or facing homelessness because of other trauma.

The Housing Executive Awards ceremony takes place at the Bolton Wanderers FC stadium on Tuesday 14 October.