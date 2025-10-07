Lumo unveils affordable rail fares linking Glasgow, Newcastle and London

A Lumo train travels through Scotland

The popular open access operator Lumo has launched the first tickets for its brand new sustainable and affordable service linking Glasgow and London.

The operator will extend its current route to stop at Glasgow Queen Street from December, with advance tickets in 2026 starting from just £33.90 when customers book direct. Advance tickets between Glasgow and Newcastle, meanwhile, start from just £10.90. The service will also call at Falkirk High Station.

Lumo has provided an award-winning service between Edinburgh, Newcastle and London for a number of years, operating innovative 100% electric trains. Extending its route to Glasgow will boost connectivity for Scotland’s passengers making domestic journeys, as well as those across the border.

To celebrate the news, Lumo has teamed up with Glasgow broadcaster Bev Lyons to launch a special social media competition on the annual National Customer Service Week. Prizes include a luxury hotel stay in Newcastle and an exclusive train driver simulator experience.