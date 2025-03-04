The CEO of a North East based homelessness charity has described the current situation in the region as a “crisis” while statistics are just “the tip of the iceberg.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Parker, CEO of Emmaus North East, has said the current statistics show there is a lot of work to be done, not only in the North East, but across the nation, to address rough sleeping.

A Government snapshot study has shown rough sleeping in the UK has risen by a fifth in a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results, published last week saw a rise in rough sleepers across the North East.

While London continues to have the highest number of rough sleepers, the problem is growing faster in the rest of England, the Ministry of Housing data shows.

In the North East, rough sleeping jumped 39% last year and was at the highest level since records began in 2010.

“I’m not surprised at the increase, but it is very very disappointing that this is the situation we are in” explained Parker.

She added: “I think the statistics are just the tip of the iceberg because, behind those rough sleepers who were counted on one night is all the people sofa surfing, all those people who may be in cafes or hostels that night. Those figures are not a true reflection of what we are facing both nationally and in the North East.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The data was taken with a head count of people sleeping on the streets in just one night.

“I think it just demonstrates the issues we are facing with no social housing available, landlords have put rents up so anything that people may want to move into is not affordable” added the CEO.

“I think we are also suffering from the impact of the cost of living crisis, covid and unemployment as well as the serious situation in regards to housing.

“Sitting behind putting a roof over someone’s head which is obviously really important is tackling the trauma these people have faced and the complexity of the additional support they need like mental health support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Estimates believe 94% of people who are experiencing homelessness have experienced trauma.

“It’s about helping people transform their lives over the longer term and getting out of that cycle” adds Parker.

“For us as a charity we provide permanent homes for people and we were really lucky we got a grant from Newcastle Building Society this year to introduce our own trauma informed counselling.

“We want to extend what we are doing in other areas of the North East and we can only do that with the support of local authorities and additional grant funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These poeple haven’t had a voice for many years” she adds.

“They aren’t in a position to influence change, so we need to keep banging the drum and say that there has to be local and national change to tackle what is a crisis in this country.”

Emmaus has a centre in South Shields and a shop and workshop in Jarrow.