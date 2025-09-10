New dance studio brings ballet to adults in South Shields

By Rebecca Yates
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 14:56 BST
A once-empty building in the heart of South Shields’ town centre has been transformed into a vibrant new dance studio, offering adults of all ages and abilities the chance to discover the joy of ballet, whilst building friendships.

The studio, leased by Complete Ballet CIC, officially opened its doors at the end of August, welcoming the first groups of dancers to classes designed to make ballet accessible, inclusive, and fun.

The project is the result of months of hard work from Company Director and Dance Teacher, Rebecca Yates, powered by the generosity of the local community and support from her family and friends. Through crowdfunding, personal investment and fundraising events led by existing adult dancers, the once-disused building has been brought back to life as a creative hub for movement and connection. Rebecca was also successful in securing additional funding from Sport England and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (awarded by Firstport for Social Entrepreneurs Ltd), to help towards the £18,000 refurbishment costs.

“I wanted to create a space where people could come together, enjoy the beauty of ballet, and make meaningful friendships,” said Rebecca “This is not just about dance—it’s about wellbeing, confidence, and community spirit, and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this project”

Classes are open to beginners and experienced dancers alike, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming, supportive environment. All abilities are catered for. Beyond the studio, the space also offers opportunities to socialise -helping adults across South Tyneside connect through a shared love of dance.

The opening marks a new cultural addition to South Shields, bringing fresh energy and opportunity to the town centre while celebrating the resilience and creativity of the local community.

Details of classes and contact information can be found at www.completeballet.co.uk

Rebecca with Daughter Nina and dance colleagues and Directors at the new studio (formerly Frank Lakes at one time) on launch day.

Rebecca with Daughter Nina and dance colleagues and Directors at the new studio (formerly Frank Lakes at one time) on launch day. Photo: Submitted

Beautiful, accessible dance studio on Fowler Street

Beautiful, accessible dance studio on Fowler Street Photo: Submitted

Existing members and new people interested in taking up dancing looking around on launch day

Existing members and new people interested in taking up dancing looking around on launch day Photo: Submitted

Visitors to the new studio grab a cuppa and have a chat

Visitors to the new studio grab a cuppa and have a chat Photo: Submitted

