New dance studio brings ballet to adults in South Shields

The studio, leased by Complete Ballet CIC, officially opened its doors at the end of August, welcoming the first groups of dancers to classes designed to make ballet accessible, inclusive, and fun.

The project is the result of months of hard work from Company Director and Dance Teacher, Rebecca Yates, powered by the generosity of the local community and support from her family and friends. Through crowdfunding, personal investment and fundraising events led by existing adult dancers, the once-disused building has been brought back to life as a creative hub for movement and connection. Rebecca was also successful in securing additional funding from Sport England and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (awarded by Firstport for Social Entrepreneurs Ltd), to help towards the £18,000 refurbishment costs.

“I wanted to create a space where people could come together, enjoy the beauty of ballet, and make meaningful friendships,” said Rebecca “This is not just about dance—it’s about wellbeing, confidence, and community spirit, and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported this project”

Classes are open to beginners and experienced dancers alike, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming, supportive environment. All abilities are catered for. Beyond the studio, the space also offers opportunities to socialise -helping adults across South Tyneside connect through a shared love of dance.

The opening marks a new cultural addition to South Shields, bringing fresh energy and opportunity to the town centre while celebrating the resilience and creativity of the local community.

Details of classes and contact information can be found at www.completeballet.co.uk

