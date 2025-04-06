New Documentary "Sheila Graber: Words & Pictures" Celebrates 50 Year Career of South Shields Animator
The 20 minute film which is now available on YouTube was produced by award winning Leeds filmmaker Jeremy Sladdin. Sheila says she hopes "it will encourage people to have a go" at animation themselves, something director Sladdin echoes: "I first met Sheila when I was a student and she was a big inspiration for me getting into animation. So through this film I wanted to celebrate Sheila's amazing career, and both thank her for inspiring me and share that same inspiration with the next generation of animators."
"Sheila Graber: Words & Pictures" is available now on the Sladdinc Media channel (@sladdinc) through YouTube.