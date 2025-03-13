New funding enables North East theatre project expansion

A charity which supports children with profound disabilities and complex needs is expanding a pioneering theatre project after securing new funding.

The Special Lioness works across the North East with families of children with life-limiting conditions and disabilities to engage in activities which are often not possible for them to enjoy in everyday life.

From its base in Washington, the charity – established by two mothers whose children have profound disabilities – offers a range of activities and social opportunities, as well as honest advice and support from a community who understand the many challenges of having a child with significant additional needs.

One of its most popular initiatives is its multi-sensory theatre project for children with profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD), which usually takes place in November. However, this year, through new funding being committed by law firm Slater and Gordon, the charity is able to host six sessions across two days in April and May – accommodating 60 children who may not be able to attend mainstream theatre.

Specialist theatre company TimbaDash have created a bespoke spring-themed performance, The Sheep Who Couldn’t Sleep, which will be tailored to the needs of children with PMLD.

Claire Stewart, co-founder and chair of The Special Lioness, says the theatre sessions create unique opportunities for families of children with profound needs.

“Going to the theatre is often something that families with a medically complex child just can’t do. We know from our own personal experience that a lot of places talk about being ‘accessible’, but in reality, they aren’t. But through our theatre sessions, children are able to experience things they can’t elsewhere,” says Claire, whose 13-year-old son Bailey has a rare and life-limiting condition.

“We’re really proud to offer these opportunities. The sessions are really stripped back and beautiful, and seeing children engage in things like they may never have done before is lovely for everyone involved to see. Children in wheelchairs can get out and relax on the floor, children and parents can dance and sing, and we can also offer close-up performances for children who have problems with their sight.

“When we run the sessions in November, they always sell out and we have a waiting list too, the demand is really high because no one else in the region offers this kind of activity to PMLD children. But this year, thanks to the support of Slater and Gordon, we are able to offer even more sessions, allowing more children to get involved. This is fantastic news for our families.”

John Lowther, senior associate at Slater and Gordon in Newcastle, says: “The Special Lioness is committed to ensuring that families of children with disabilities have every opportunity to get involved in activities many of us take for granted – going to the theatre being one. No child should miss out on opportunities because of their individual needs and this charity is helping to ensure this is not the case for growing numbers of families across our region.

“This fantastic initiative makes a genuine and memorable impact on the lives of whole families, and we are very pleased to give our support and enable it to be expanded.”

For tickets or more information, visit www.thespeciallioness.com