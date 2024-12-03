New Jobs Created As Ground-Breaking Super Agency Launches In North East

16 new jobs have been created with the launch of a new super estate agency in the North East - and a recruitment drive is currently underway to expand the team even further.

South Shields-based mortgage brokers Hello Mortgage and estate agents, Estatio, have teamed up with Sort Legal, whose head office is in Derby, in a pioneering joint venture, which will revolutionise the home-buying experience.

A series of main branches and smaller hubs are being created to provide a ‘triple-threat’ of estate agency, mortgage and protection advice, and legal services from various regional locations to make the home buying process as smooth as possible. The collaboration will also bring employment and apprenticeship opportunities to the local area.

The first new branches have opened in South Shields and Teesside, with 13 new jobs created at South Shields across agency, mortgage and legal sectors and plans to boost the team to 25 in the coming months.

Three new posts have been created at the Teesside hub, and a recruitment programme is currently underway across the South Shields, Teeside and Gosforth areas.

Other locations in the UK are currently be explored to take this joint venture to other regions.

Sort Legal boasts extensive experience in delivering top-notch conveyancing solutions to its clients and embraces the last marketing leading technology to provide the highest levels of customer service, working directly with and from the same location as Hello Mortgage and Estatio to ensure a smoother property transaction.

Hello Mortgage is a whole of market mortgage brokerage, which offers its mortgage and protection services nationally. It prides itself on its levels of customer service and offers a bespoke service based around its clients’ unique needs and circumstances.

Keith Ahmed, Estatio managing director.

Estatio has extensive knowledge of the local property market, coupled with years of property industry experience and exceptional customer service.

Commenting on the launch of the new venture, Keith Ahmed, Group Managing Director, said:

“We are excited to have joined forces with Sort Legal to create what we believe has the potential to become a powerhouse of the conveyancing sector.

“Offering all three services under one roof offers numerous benefits to our clients - as well as the convenience, offering complementary services can reduce the complexity of buying a property, obtaining a mortgage and handling all legal matters.

“Integrating our services in this way will also lead to improved communication and co-ordination amongst the different departments, reducing delays and speeding up the whole conveyancing process as well as enhancing levels of customer satisfaction.

“We have initially rolled out our new combined branch and hub in the North East and are delighted to have created 16 new jobs for local people. We plan to boost that number in the coming months and also have plans to expand to other areas in the North in 2025.”