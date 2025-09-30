New land director in position at Bellway North East

Bellway has appointed a new Land Director to head up its operation to expand and grow the business in the North East.

Stuart Morgan has taken over the role for the housebuilder’s North East division and is based at its regional headquarters in Gateshead.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Hexham, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the job after more than two decades in the industry, with five years’ experience as a land director with Story Homes and the Robertson Group.

Stuart said: “I am very excited about working for Bellway and fulfilling my role to help the North East division raise its profile and expand its operation by securing new land in line with our ambitious growth aspirations.

Stuart Morgan, who has been appointed as Land Director for Bellway’s North East division

“We are already investigating a variety of sites across the region, from smaller parcels for up to 100 new homes to larger plots that could house several hundred new properties.

“My team comprises senior land managers Miles Crossley and Greig Cockburn, assistant planner Katherine Temple and land graduate Joshua Meikle and is an exciting diverse mix of experience and ages, which will give a real breadth of perspective.

“After joining in July, I am getting to know the team properly and am very confident that we have all the skills and drive to help achieve the division’s planned growth. The team have incredible enthusiasm and a range of skill sets that will help drive our pursuit of the division’s targets.”

Stuart joined the construction industry in 2002 after graduating from Northumbria University with a degree in Estate Management. During his working career he also gained a degree in Planning and Development Surveying and then qualified as a chartered surveyor in 2010.

He said: “I am Newcastle born and bred and very proud to be from the North East. I went to university here and have spent my entire working life in this fantastic region. Bellway is a well-respected housebuilder within the industry and it’s great that they have remained true to their roots by staying in Newcastle, even though they have gone on to become a FTSE 250 company.

“Bellway strives to be an Employer of Choice and to this end has created a working environment which is inclusive and supportive for its staff. I am very much a people person and part of the reason I chose to come to Bellway is that its company ethos chimes with my personal approach to helping everyone in my team reach their full potential.

“As a team we will be establishing and strengthening relationships internally but also externally with key stakeholders in the region such as land agents, landowners, local authorities and relevant government bodies. I have a good network of trusted contacts from across the North East who will help give us an advantage when it comes to sourcing viable plots of land where we can deliver high-quality homes in sustainable and attractive neighbourhoods.

“We are in a very competitive market where there is a lot of interest from developers in land that becomes, or might become, available for development. It is my job to make sure that we are at the front of the queue. At Bellway North East we are always actively seeking new development sites and would be pleased to discuss any suitable opportunities.”

Bellway North East is currently building new homes at developments across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.

For more information on careers at Bellway, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/.